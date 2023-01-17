SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 16:

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. SA Northside Clark, 20-3; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 25-2; 3. Austin High, 23-3; 4. Coppell, 27-2; 5. Pearland, 24-3; 6. DeSoto, 16-4; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 22-4; 8. South Grand Prairie, 18-6; 9. Denton Braswell, 21-4; 10. SA Northside Harlan, 21-3; 11. Fort Bend Austin, 25-1; 12. Katy, 24-1; 13. Lewisville Hebron, 22-4; 14. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-3; 15. Southlake Carroll, 19-3; 16. Houston Westfield, 15-3; 17. Beaumont Westbrook, 20-3; 18. Flower Mound, 21-4; 19. Cibolo Steele, 18-10; 20. Laredo United South, 21-5; 21. Deer Park, 22-3; 22. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 21-8; 23. Cypress Ranch, 21-3; 24. Allen, 21-6; 25. Tomball Memorial, 23-6.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 21-3; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 26-3; 3. Amarillo, 25-3; 4. Wagner, 17-4; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 20-5; 6. Argyle, 23-3; 7. Pflugerville, 22-5; 8. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 23-5; 9. Lamar Fulshear, 21-5; 10. Buda Hays, 27-3; 11. FW Brewer, 20-3; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 23-5; 13. Mount Pleasant, 25-0; 14. Frisco Memorial, 19-9; 15. Midlothian Heritage, 23-6; 16. McKinney North, 20-6; 17. Boerne Champion, 22-5; 18. Leander Glenn, 21-4; 19. Manvel, 21-7; 20. Edinburg Vela, 21-4; 21. CC Veterans Memorial, 21-8; 22. CC Flour Bluff, 24-4; 23. Denton Ryan, 20-5; 24. EP Chapin, 21-5; 25. Liberty Hill, 22-7.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 28-1; 2. Boerne, 24-1; 3. Waco La Vega, 23-5; 4. Canyon, 22-3; 5. Fredericksburg, 25-3; 6. Levelland, 23-3; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 20-5; 8. Stephenville, 25-2; 9. Sunnyvale, 22-5; 10. Beeville Jones, 20-4; 11. Geronimo Navarro, 24-5; 12. Sanger, 20-5; 13. Seminole, 21-7; 14. Bishop, 25-4; 15. Silsbee, 22-3; 16. Paris North Lamar, 20-6; 17. Godley, 21-6; 18. Madisonville, 24-3; 19. Canyon Randall, 17-6; 20. Royal, 17-6; 21. Navasota, 25-4; 22. Canton, 22-5; 23. Bay City, 21-1; 24. Kingsville King, 22-4; 25. Kennedale, 12-10.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 25-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 24-1; 3. Holliday, 21-3; 4. Pottsboro, 23-3; 5. Peaster, 20-5; 6. Boling, 18-3; 7. Mexia, 24-3; 8. Lorena, 23-4; 9. Wall, 21-3; 10. Brock, 23-5; 11. Winnsboro, 20-8; 12. Rio Hondo, 18-3; 13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 21-5; 14. Edgewood, 20-7; 15. Columbus, 19-4; 16. Gunter, 20-8; 17. Little River Academy, 21-7; 18. Merkel, 18-7; 19. Hitchcock, 17-4; 20. Huntington, 19-6; 21. Lytle, 17-10; 22. Hallettsville, 18-8; 23. Hondo, 21-6; 24. Crystal City, 16-10; 25. Idalou, 16-11.

Class 2A

1. Nocona, 26-0; 2. New Home, 21-4; 3. Lipan, 22-3; 4. Chireno, 23-2; 5. Tenaha, 24-2; 6. Skidmore-Tynan, 28-2; 7. Ropesville, 22-3; 8. Martins Mill, 13-5; 9. Evadale, 22-5; 10. Panhandle, 18-7; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 22-4; 12. Farwell, 22-4; 13. Gruver, 17-5; 14. Windthorst, 20-2; 15. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 22-4; 16. Clarendon, 20-5; 17. Cisco, 18-5; 18. Goldthwaite, 13-2; 19. Roscoe, 19-4; 20. Muenster, 19-6; 21. Premont, 18-6; 22. Falls City, 22-6; 23. Woden, 19-6; 24. Sundown, 17-7; 25. Seymour, 19-5.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 27-2; 2. Neches, 21-2; 3. Slidell, 20-3; 4. Saltillo, 29-3; 5. Dodd City, 20-4; 6. Gorman, 25-2; 7. Veribest, 20-4; 8. Ackerly Sands, 19-5; 9. Jayton, 23-3; 10. Cross Plains, 20-4; 11. Nazareth, 15-9; 12. Gordon, 19-6; 13. Hermleigh, 15-5; 14. Whiteface, 20-4; 15. Roscoe Highland, 23-5; 16. Gail Borden County, 20-5; 17. Brookeland, 19-4; 18. Turkey Valley, 17-7; 19. Moulton, 21-7; 20. Aquilla, 19-5; 21. Bloomburg, 21-6; 22. Lamesa Klondike, 13-3; 23. Rocksprings, 18-9; 24. Iredell, 11-2; 25. Westbrook, 15-8.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 23-4; 2. Houston Christian, 22-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 19-9; 4. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-4; 5. FW Nolan Catholic, 20-8; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 22-7; 7. Dallas Ursuline, 12-11; 8. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 12-12; 9. Houston The Village, 15-11; 10. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 12-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 26-6; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 27-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 15-3; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 18-6; 5. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 17-5; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 8-10; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 24-8; 8. FW All-Saints, 12-9; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 11-6; 10. Austin St. Andrews, 15-6.

TAPPS 4A

1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 11-8; 2. Boerne Geneva, 20-5; 3. FW Lake Country Christian, 22-6 ; 4. Midland Classical, 11-11; 5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 14-8; 6. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 7-15; 7. Arlington Grace Prep, 17-5; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 13-4; 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 18-3; 10. SA Holy Cross, 10-4.

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill, 25-2; 2. Amarillo San Jacinto, 20-3; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 8-6; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 15-6; 5. Lubbock Christian, 17-9; 6. SA Lutheran, 20-12; 7. Temple Central Texas Christian, 15-4; 8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 14-7; 9. McKinney Cornerstone, 10-1; 10. Houston Northland Christian, 4-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 21-1; 2. Lubbock All-Saints, 17-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 10-4; 4. Shiner Saint Paul, 9-11; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 20-5; 6. Bryan Allen, 13-2; 7. Muenster Sacred Heart, 14-11; 8. Terrell Poetry Christian, 19-4; 9. Lubbock Southcrest, 10-9; 10. Austin Waldorf, 12-3.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 25-7; 2. Cypress Covenant, 11-3; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 16-0; 4. WF Christ, 8-7; 5. Granbury Cornerstone, 4-5; 6. WF Wichita Christian, 10-9; 7. Prosper Prestonwood North, 12-14; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 8-13; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 5-2; 10. Universal City First Baptist, 7-6.

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 19-3; 2. Beaumont United, 21-1; 3. Arlington Martin, 21-3; 4. Allen, 21-6; 5. Katy Seven Lakes, 23-4; 6. Cy Creek, 20-5; 7. Pearland Dawson, 21-4; 8. Round Rock Stony Point, 20-1; 9. San Marcos, 26-2; 10. DeSoto, 20-5; 11. Plano, 20-7; 12. Austin Lake Travis, 19-5; 13. Buda Johnson, 21-3; 14. Austin Westlake, 23-3; 15. Fort Bend Hightower, 18-6; 16. Mansfield Legacy, 17-5; 17. SA Northside Brennan, 20-6; 18. Plano East, 22-3; 19. Killeen Harker Heights, 18-7; 20. Dallas Highland Park, 17-5; 21. Cy Falls, 18-5; 22. Trophy Club Nelson, 20-4; 23. Lewisville, 17-6; 24. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 17-5; 25. Katy Jordan, 20-5.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 18-2; 2. Killeen Ellison, 23-3; 3. Mansfield Summit, 23-2; 4. Fort Bend Marshall, 22-3; 5. Amarillo, 23-3; 6. Boerne Champion, 23-1; 7. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 15-5; 8. Mount Pleasant, 24-0; 9. Lancaster, 14-7; 10. Forney, 21-3; 11. Frisco Liberty, 18-5; 12. Leander Rouse, 16-8; 13. Red Oak, 17-8; 14. FW Wyatt, 8-10; 15. Denton, 15-5; 16. Lufkin, 24-3; 17. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 14-12; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 20-5; 19. Burleson Centennial, 21-4; 20. Frisco Wakeland, 20-4; 21. Frisco Independence, 16-11; 22. Port Arthur Memorial, 18-8; 23. SA Alamo Heights, 20-2; 24. SA Veterans Memorial, 21-3; 25. SA Wagner, 13-9.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 20-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 19-2; 3. Silsbee, 15-11; 4. Houston Furr, 12-2; 5. Houston Washington, 14-7; 6. Boerne, 19-5; 7. Canyon, 18-2; 8. Dallas Pinkston, 13-10; 9. Anna, 12-7; 10. Stafford, 19-7; 11. Sulphur Springs, 19-7; 12. Alvin Iowa Colony, 20-3; 13. Bullard, 19-4; 14. Pleasanton, 22-5; 15. Somerset, 15-9; 16. Hamshire-Fannett, 20-5; 17. Center, 19-3; 18. Tyler Chapel Hill, 12-6; 19. Hardin-Jefferson, 20-5; 20. Canyon Randall, 16-9; 21. Lubbock Estacado, 13-15; 22. Seminole, 16-7; 23. Hereford, 16-4; 24. FW Eastern Hills, 18-6; 25. EP Harmony, 19-5.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 13-13; 2. Hitchcock, 15-7; 3. Shallowater, 15-2; 4. Lorena, 19-5; 5. Peaster, 18-6; 6. Brock, 17-8; 7. Ponder, 20-5; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 26-2; 9. Mexia, 20-5; 10. Lytle, 20-6; 11. Holliday, 19-2; 12. Winnie East Chambers, 23-3; 13. Orangefield, 19-6; 14. CC London, 15-8; 15. WF City View, 16-6; 16. Childress, 14-6; 17. Poth, 7-3; 18. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 14-11; 19. Diboll, 10-7; 20. Franklin, 8-2; 21. Tornillo, 20-1; 22. Jefferson, 16-4; 23. Universal City Randolph, 11-5; 24. Santa Rosa, 15-7; 25. Mineola, 14-8.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 23-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 18-7; 3. Timpson, 11-2; 4. Flatonia, 22-3; 5. Farwell, 16-4; 6. Big Lake Reagan County, 17-9; 7. Martins Mill, 18-4; 8. Douglass, 21-3; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 18-6; 10. Big Sandy, 17-6; 11. New Home, 17-7; 12. Clarendon, 8-7; 13. Olton, 16-4; 14. Floydada, 22-5; 15. New Deal, 15-6; 16. Beckville, 21-5; 17. Port Aransas, 18-8; 18. Grapeland, 17-7; 19. Stockdale, 10-9; 20. Gruver, 16-9; 21. Frankston, 12-9; 22. Tolar, 19-6; 23. Wolfe City, 10-11; 24. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 17-5; 25. Skidmore-Tynan, 19-4.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 22-3; 2. Jayton, 23-1; 3. Tilden McMullen County, 24-2; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 15-1; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 17-4; 6. Nazareth, 13-6; 7. Texline, 21-4; 8. Lorenzo, 16-8; 9. Garden City, 22-4; 10. Dodd City, 18-7; 11. Brookeland, 18-4; 12. Martinsville, 19-4; 13. Slidell, 12-12; 14. Abbott, 8-0; 15. Waelder, 19-7; 16. Midway, 17-6; 17. Huckabay, 18-5; 18. Fayetteville, 16-7; 19. San Perlita, 7-15; 20. Lingleville, 13-8; 21. Gordon, 16-7; 22. Lenorah Grady, 16-6; 23. Neches, 15-8; 24. Munday, 17-3; 25. Eula, 13-8.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 21-6; 2. Houston Christian, 22-4; 3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic, 16-1; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 25-6; 5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 16-6; 6. SA Central Catholic, 19-6; 7. Plano John Paul II, 11-15; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 18-12; 9. Addison Greenhill, 15-4; 10. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-10.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Houston Second Baptist, 19-7; 2. Austin St. Michael’s, 17-8; 3. Austin Regents, 21-8; 4. The Woodlands Christian, 18-8; 5. Frisco Legacy Christian, 24-7; 6. Laredo St. Augustine, 21-4; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 20-7; 8. FW Christian, 17-13; 9. Midland Christian, 17-14; 10. Argyle Liberty Christian, 20-11.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 18-6; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 17-6; 3. Austin Brentwood Christian, 17-6; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 13-7; 5. McKinney Christian, 23-9; 6. Schertz John Paul II, 9-15; 7. Bullard The Brook Hill, 13-6; 8. SA Holy Cross, 16-10; 9. Austin Veritas, 16-5; 10. Boerne Geneva, 19-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 15-6; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 16-9; 3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 16-5; 4. Lubbock Christian, 19-2; 5. Houston Lutheran North, 13-6; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 22-1; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 12-7; 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 13-6; 9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic, 16-6; 10. Lucas Christian, 10-12.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 20-1; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 17-8; 3. FW Bethesda Christian, 23-3; 4. Houston Grace Christian, 19-10; 5. Longview Trinity, 7-1; 6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 18-9; 7. Wylie Preparatory, 9-1; 8. Dallas First Baptist, 13-4; 9. Abilene Christian, 16-4; 10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 11-4.

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant, 16-8; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 10-8; 3. Dallas The Winston, 15-3; 4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 9-4; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 15-8; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 14-9; 7. Fredericksburg Heritage, 8-3; 8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 14-8; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 15-6; 10. Baytown Christian, 10-2.