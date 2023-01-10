SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 9:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 17-3; 2. Beaumont United, 19-1; 3. Arlington Martin, 19-3; 4. Allen, 19-6; 5. Plano, 19-6; 6. DeSoto, 18-4; 7. Katy Seven Lakes, 22-4; 8. Cy Creek, 18-5; 9. Pearland Dawson, 19-4; 10. Round Rock Stony Point, 18-1; 11. San Marcos, 25-2; 12. Buda Johnson, 20-2; 13. Austin Westlake, 22-3; 14. Fort Bend Hightower, 16-6; 15. Denton Guyer, 16-6; 16. Mansfield Legacy, 15-5; 17. SA Northside Brennan, 18-6; 18. Plano East, 20-3; 19. Killeen Harker Heights, 16-7; 20. Dallas Highland Park, 16-5; 21. Cy Falls, 16-5; 22. Keller Central, 17-4; 23. Trophy Club Nelson, 18-4; 24. Humble Summer Creek, 18-5; 25. Tomball Memorial, 21-2.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 16-2; 2. Killeen Ellison, 21-3; 3. Mansfield Summit, 21-2; 4. Fort Bend Marshall, 20-3; 5. Amarillo, 22-3; 6. Boerne Champion, 21-1; 7. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 12-5; 8. Mount Pleasant, 22-0; 9. Frisco Wakeland, 19-3; 10. Forney, 21-2; 11. Frisco Liberty, 17-5; 12. Leander Rouse, 14-8; 13. Red Oak, 16-8; 14. Lancaster, 12-7; 15. Colleyville Heritage, 16-4; 16. Manvel, 11-7; 17. FW Wyatt, 6-10; 18. A&M Consolidated, 15-6; 19. Lufkin, 22-3; 20. SA Veterans Memorial, 21-3; 21. SA Wagner, 12-8; 22. Frisco Independence, 15-10; 23. Frisco Memorial, 13-11; 24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 18-5; 25. Burleson Centennial, 20-4.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 18-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 17-2; 3. Silsbee, 13-11; 4. Houston Furr, 11-2; 5. Houston Washington, 13-7; 6. Boerne, 17-5; 7. Canyon, 16-2; 8. Dallas Pinkston, 12-9; 9. Alvin Iowa Colony, 20-2; 10. Anna, 11-7; 11. Sulphur Springs, 18-6; 12. Stafford, 17-7; 13. Bullard, 18-4; 14. Pleasanton, 20-5; 15. Somerset, 14-9; 16. Hamshire Fannett, 19-5; 17. Center, 17-3; 18. Tyler Chapel Hill, 10-6; 19. Hardin-Jefferson, 19-5; 20. Hereford, 16-2; 21. Canyon Randall, 14-9; 22. Jacksonville, 12-6; 23. Lubbock Estacado, 12-14; 24. Waxahachie Life, 22-4; 25. Seminole, 15-7.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 11-13; 2. Hitchcock, 13-7; 3. Shallowater, 14-2; 4. Lorena, 17-5; 5. Peaster, 16-6; 6. Brock, 15-8; 7. Ponder, 18-5; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 24-2; 9. WF City View, 15-5; 10. Mexia, 18-5; 11. Lytle, 18-6; 12. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 13-10; 13. Orangefield, 18-5; 14. CC London, 14-8; 15. Holliday, 17-2; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 21-3; 17. Childress, 12-6; 18. Poth, 6-2; 19. Diboll, 8-7; 20. Franklin, 6-2; 21. Tornillo, 19-1; 22. Abernathy, 13-5; 23. University City Randolph, 11-5; 24. Jefferson, 15-4; 25. Mineola, 14-6.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 21-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 17-7; 3. Timpson, 9-2; 4. Flatonia, 21-2; 5. Floydada, 21-4; 6. Big Lake Reagan County, 15-9; 7. Martins Mill, 17-4; 8. Douglass, 19-3; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 16-6; 10. Big Sandy, 15-6; 11. Farwell, 15-4; 12. New Home, 15-7; 13. Clarendon, 7-6; 14. Olton, 14-4; 15. New Deal, 13-6; 16. Beckville, 19-5; 17. Port Aransas, 16-8; 18. Grapeland, 16-7; 19. Tolar, 18-5; 20. Gruver, 14-9; 21. Thorndale, 15-5; 22. Vega, 11-5; 23. Stockdale, 8-9; 24. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 16-4; 25. Skidmore-Tynan, 18-3.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 20-3; 2. Jayton, 21-1; 3. Tilden McMullen County, 22-2; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 13-1; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 15-4; 6. Nazareth, 11-6; 7. Texline, 19-4; 8. Lorenzo, 14-8; 9. Garden City, 21-3; 10. Midway, 16-5; 11. Dodd City, 16-7; 12. Brookeland, 16-4; 13. Martinsville, 17-4; 14. Slidell, 11-12; 15. Abbott, 6-0; 16. Waelder, 18-7; 17. Huckabay, 16-5; 18. Fayetteville, 14-7; 19. San Perlita, 6-15; 20. Gordon, 15-6; 21. Whitharral, 10-4; 22. Lenorah Grady, 14-6; 23. Neches, 13-8; 24. Munday, 15-3; 25. Eula, 11-8.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 20-6; 2. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 17-5; 3. Houston Christian, 19-4; 4. Houston St. Thomas, 15-1; 5. SA Antonian Prep, 22-6; 6. SA Central Catholic, 17-5; 7. Addison Trinity Christian, 25-5; 8. Plano John Paul II, 9-14; 9. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 17-9; 10. Addison Greenhill, 13-4.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Houston Second Baptist, 17-7; 2. SA TMI Episcopal, 21-6; 3. Austin St. Michaels, 15-8; 4. The Woodlands Christian, 16-8; 5. Austin Regents, 19-8; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 17-7; 7. Argyle Liberty Christian, 20-10; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 19-4; 9. Frisco Legacy Christian, 21-7; 10. Arlington Oakridge, 18-7.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 15-6; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 16-6; 3. Austin Brentwood Christian, 16-6; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 12-7; 5. Schertz John Paul II, 8-14; 6. McKinney Christian, 21-9; 7. Boerne Geneva, 18-6; 8. San Antonio Holy Cross, 15-9; 9. Austin Veritas, 14-4; 10. Bullard The Brook Hill, 11-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Westbury Christian, 14-9; 2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 13-6; 3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 13-5; 4. Lubbock Christian, 13-2; 5. Houston Lutheran North, 11-6; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 21-1; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 11-7; 8. Bryan Brazos Christian, 11-6; 9. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 10-6; 10. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic, 13-6.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 21-2; 2. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 19-1; 3. Galveston O’Connell, 14-8; 4. Houston Grace Christian, 16-10; 5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 10-3; 6. Pflugerville Concordia, 14-7; 7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 15-9; 8. Longview Trinity, 5-1; 9. Wylie Preparatory, 8-1; 10. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 13-4.

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant, 14-8; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 6-8; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 8-3; 4. Dallas The Winston, 12-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 14-8; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 13-9; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone, 13-6; 8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 13-8; 9. Fredericksburg Heritage, 6-3; 10. Baytown Christian, 8-2.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. SA Northside Clark, 19-3; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 23-2; 3. Austin High, 21-3; 4. Coppell, 25-2; 5. Pearland, 22-3; 6. DeSoto, 14-4; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 20-4; 8. South Grand Prairie, 16-6; 9. Denton Braswell, 19-4; 10. SA Harlan, 19-3; 11. Fort Bend Austin, 23-1; 12. Katy, 22-1; 13. Lewisville Hebron, 20-4; 14. Lewisville Flower Mound, 20-3; 15. Allen, 20-5; 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 20-7; 17. Fort Bend Hightower, 22-3; 18. Houston Westfield, 13-3; 19. Southlake Carroll, 19-3; 20. Beaumont Westbrook, 20-3; 21. Cibolo Steele, 16-10; 22. Laredo United South, 20-5; 23. Deer Park, 20-3; 24. Cypress Ranch, 19-3; 25. Mansfield Legacy, 18-6.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 20-3; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 24-3; 3. Amarillo, 24-3; 4. SA Wagner, 15-4; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 18-5; 6. Argyle, 21-3; 7. Pflugerville, 20-5; 8. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 21-5; 9. Lamar Fulshear, 19-5; 10. Buda Hays, 25-3; 11. FW Brewer, 19-3; 12. Mont Belvier Barbers Hill, 21-5; 13. Mount Pleasant, 24-0; 14. CC Flour Bluff, 23-3; 15. Frisco Memorial, 17-9; 16. Midlothian Heritage, 21-6; 17. McKinney North, 18-6; 18. Manvel, 19-7; 19. Boerne Champion, 20-5; 20. Liberty Hill, 22-5; 21. Montgomery, 17-7; 22. Frisco Liberty, 13-8; 23. Edinburg Vela, 18-4; 24. EP Chapin, 18-5; 25. Lubbock Coronado, 18-9.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 27-1; 2. Fredericksburg, 24-2; 3. Boerne, 22-1; 4. Waco La Vega, 21-5; 5. Canyon, 17-3; 6. Levelland, 21-3; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 18-5; 8. Stephenville, 24-2; 9. Sunnyvale, 21-5; 10. Beeville Jones, 19-4; 11. Geronimo Navarro, 23-5; 12. Sanger, 19-5; 13. Seminole, 19-7; 14. Bishop, 23-4; 15. Silsbee, 20-3; 16. Paris North Lamar, 18-6; 17. Canton, 22-4; 18. Godley, 19-6; 19. Madisonville, 22-3; 20. Royal-Brookshire, 15-6; 21. Navasota, 24-4; 22. Bay City, 21-1; 23. Brownsboro, 16-5; 24. Dallas Pinkston, 14-10; 25. Canyon Randall, 13-6.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 22-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 22-1; 3. Holliday, 19-3; 4. Mexia, 23-2; 5. Pottsboro, 21-3; 6. Peaster, 18-5; 7. Boling, 17-3; 8. Lorena, 21-4; 9. Wall, 18-3; 10. Brock, 21-5; 11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 22-4; 12. Gunter, 19-7; 13. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 10-6; 14. Winnsboro, 18-8; 15. Rio Hondo, 16-3; 16. Edgewood, 18-7; 17. Columbus, 17-4; 18. Merkel, 18-5; 19. WF City View, 17-7; 20. El Maton Tidehaven, 18-6; 21. Hallettsville, 16-7; 22. Hondo, 20-5; 23. Cotulla, 15-4; 24. Lyford, 16-8; 25. Mount Vernon, 10-8.

Class 2A

1. Nocona, 24-0; 2. New Home, 19-4; 3. Lipan, 20-3; 4. Chireno, 22-2; 5. Tenaha, 22-2; 6. Skidmore-Tynan, 26-2; 7. Ropesville, 18-3; 8. Martins Mill, 12-5; 9. Evadale, 20-4; 10. Panhandle, 16-7; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 20-3; 12. Farwell, 20-4; 13. Gruver, 15-5; 14. Windthorst, 18-2; 15. Quanah, 14-5; 16. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 20-4; 17. Seymour, 17-3; 18. Goldthwaite, 11-1; 19. Cisco, 13-5; 20. Roscoe, 19-4; 21. Muenster, 16-6; 22. Premont, 17-6; 23. Sundown, 15-6; 24. Woden, 17-6; 25. Falls City, 20-6.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 25-2; 2. Neches, 19-2; 3. Slidell, 19-3; 4. Saltillo, 27-3; 5. Cross Plains, 20-3; 6. Dodd City, 18-4; 7. Gorman, 23-2; 8. Veribest, 19-4; 9. Ackerly Sands, 17-5; 10. Jayton, 20-3; 11. Nazareth, 14-8; 12. Gordon, 18-5; 13. Hermleigh, 13-5; 14. Whiteface, 18-4; 15. Roscoe Highland, 20-4; 16. Gail Borden County, 17-4; 17. Brookeland, 16-5; 18. Iredell, 11-1; 19. Turkey Valley, 15-7; 20. Moulton, 19-7; 21. Lamesa Klondike, 12-2; 22. Aquilla, 17-4; 23. Bloomburg, 20-6; 24. Westbrook, 15-7; 25. Rocksprings, 17-9.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 22-4; 2. Houston Christian, 19-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-9; 4. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 18-3; 5. FW Nolan Catholic, 19-7; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 20-7; 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 12-11; 8. Dallas Ursuline, 10-10; 9. Houston The Village, 14-9; 10. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 10-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 24-6; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 25-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 14-3; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 16-6; 5. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 15-5; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 6-10; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 23-7; 8. Fort Worth All Saints, 11-8; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 9-6; 10. Austin St. Andrew’s, 12-4.

TAPPS 4A

1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 10-8; 2. Boerne Geneva, 17-5; 3. FW Lake Country Christian, 21-5; 4. Midland Classical, 11-11; 5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 13-8; 6. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 7-15; 7. Arlington Grace Prep, 17-4; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 12-4; 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 15-3; 10. SA Holy Cross, 8-4.

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill, 23-2; 2. Amarillo San Jacinto, 17-3; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 6-6; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 14-6; 5. Lubbock Christian, 14-9; 6. SA Lutheran, 19-11; 7. Temple Central Texas Christian, 13-4; 8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 13-6; 9. McKinney Cornerstone, 8-1; 10. Houston Northland Christian, 4-4.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 19-1; 2. Lubbock All-Saints, 15-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 9-3; 4. Dallas First Baptist, 19-5; 5. Austin Waldorf, 12-1; 6. Bryan Allen, 11-2; 7. Shiner St. Paul, 7-10; 8. Terrell Poetry Christian, 17-4; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 12-11; 10. Lubbock Southcrest, 8-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 23-7; 2. Cypress Covenant, 10-3; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 14-0; 4. Granbury Cornerstone, 4-5; 5. WF Christ Academy, 7-7; 6. WF Wichita Christian, 9-9; 7. Sherman Texoma Christian, 7-11; 8. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 4-2; 9. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 4-10; 10 Prosper Prestonwood North, 10-13.