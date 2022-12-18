Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 51, Philomath 43
Central Linn 39, Weston-McEwen 25
Condon 60, Bickleton, Wash. 28
Corbett 56, Madras 51
Crook County 39, Junction City 27
Enterprise 39, Four Rivers Community School 17
Estacada 41, North Marion 38, OT
Harrisburg 54, Rainier 30
Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Dufur 34
Ione/Arlington 32, Sherman 30
Jefferson 53, Westside Christian 41
La Pine 25, Lost River 23
Marshfield 58, Redmond 53
Mazama 67, Hidden Valley 26
Melba, Idaho 74, Nyssa 28
Mountain View 49, Roseburg 38
N. Clackamas Christian 35, Crow 27
North Eugene 37, Caldera 32
Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Faith Bible 12
Prospect 21, Riddle 18
Richland, Wash. 64, Hermiston 23
Seaside 37, Rochester, Wash. 24
South Medford 58, Crescent Valley 49
South Wasco County 48, Heppner 33
Southridge 65, Sprague 51
Tigard 47, Churchill 21
Triangle Lake 42, Camas Valley 34
Vale 58, New Plymouth, Idaho 24
Warrenton 27, Dallas 23
West Albany 50, Aloha 25
Harney County Crossover=
Crane 63, Mitchell/Spray 7
Lakeview 52, Burns 32
Lake Oswego Shootout=
South Albany 35, Westview 34
Nike Interstate Shootout=
Canby 74, Reynolds 29
Century 46, Sandy 36
Lake Oswego 43, North Salem 25
Lincoln 45, North Medford 38
McNary 56, St. Mary’s Academy 28
South Eugene 53, Gresham 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/