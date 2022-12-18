AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 51, Philomath 43

Central Linn 39, Weston-McEwen 25

Condon 60, Bickleton, Wash. 28

Corbett 56, Madras 51

Crook County 39, Junction City 27

Enterprise 39, Four Rivers Community School 17

Estacada 41, North Marion 38, OT

Harrisburg 54, Rainier 30

Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Dufur 34

Ione/Arlington 32, Sherman 30

Jefferson 53, Westside Christian 41

La Pine 25, Lost River 23

Marshfield 58, Redmond 53

Mazama 67, Hidden Valley 26

Melba, Idaho 74, Nyssa 28

Mountain View 49, Roseburg 38

N. Clackamas Christian 35, Crow 27

North Eugene 37, Caldera 32

Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Faith Bible 12

Prospect 21, Riddle 18

Richland, Wash. 64, Hermiston 23

Seaside 37, Rochester, Wash. 24

South Medford 58, Crescent Valley 49

South Wasco County 48, Heppner 33

Southridge 65, Sprague 51

Tigard 47, Churchill 21

Triangle Lake 42, Camas Valley 34

Vale 58, New Plymouth, Idaho 24

Warrenton 27, Dallas 23

West Albany 50, Aloha 25

Harney County Crossover=

Crane 63, Mitchell/Spray 7

Lakeview 52, Burns 32

Lake Oswego Shootout=

South Albany 35, Westview 34

Nike Interstate Shootout=

Canby 74, Reynolds 29

Century 46, Sandy 36

Lake Oswego 43, North Salem 25

Lincoln 45, North Medford 38

McNary 56, St. Mary’s Academy 28

South Eugene 53, Gresham 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

