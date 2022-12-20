SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 19:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 10-1; 2. Beaumont United, 12-1; 3. Mansfield Legacy, 12-2; 4. Austin Westlake, 15-2; 5. Arlington Martin, 14-2; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 13-3; 7. Allen, 13-5; 8. Denton Guyer, 12-3; 9. Trophy Club Nelson, 13-3; 10. Richardson, 12-5; 11. Pearland Dawson, 13-3; 12. Katy Seven Lakes, 15-4; 13. Cy Creek, 12-4; 14. Tomball Memorial, 16-0; 15. Round Rock Stony Point, 13-0; 16. San Marcos, 16-2; 17. North Crowley, 13-4; 18. Fort Bend Hightower, 11-6; 19. DeSoto, 12-3; 20. Humble Atascocita, 10-6; 21. SA Northside Brennan, 14-6; 22. Plano East, 15-1; 23. Dickinson, 12-6; 24. Killeen Harker Heights, 11-6; 25. SA Northside Warren, 16-4.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 9-2; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 14-2; 3. Mansfield Summit, 14-2; 4. Amarillo, 18-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 14-3; 6. Boerne Champion, 15-1; 7. Manvel, 9-5; 8. Lancaster, 8-6; 9. Lufkin, 17-0; 10. Frisco Wakeland, 12-3; 11. Frisco Memorial, 10-8; 12. Frisco Liberty, 11-4; 13. Colleyville Heritage, 10-4; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 7-3; 15. A&M Consolidated, 10-4; 16. FW Wyatt, 2-7; 17. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 12-4; 18. Mount Pleasant, 15-0; 19. SA Wagner, 7-6; 20. Midlothian, 14-3; 21. NRH Richland, 12-1; 22. SA Veterans Memorial, 16-3; 23. Forney, 15-1; 24. Red Oak, 11-6; 25. Leander Rouse, 10-6.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 13-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 13-0; 3. Silsbee, 6-12; 4. WF Hirschi, 4-5; 5. Houston Washington, 7-4; 6. Houston Furr, 7-0; 7. Boerne, 10-5; 8. Canyon, 11-2; 9. Canyon Randall, 11-6; 10. Sulphur Springs, 14-4; 11. Dallas Pinkston, 10-6; 12. Alvin Iowa Colony, 14-1; 13. Stafford, 13-4; 14. Somerset, 12-7; 15. Jacksonville, 10-3; 16. Little Cypress Mauriceville, 14-4; 17. Hardin-Jefferson, 14-2; 18. Hamshire Fannett, 11-5; 19. Waco Connally, 11-2; 20. Hereford, 11-2; 21. Bishop, 14-3; 22. Bullard, 14-3; 23. Gatesville, 15-1; 24. Pleasanton, 15-5; 25. Center, 9-3.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 5-9; 2. Hitchcock, 6-6; 3. Shallowater, 10-0; 4. Lorena, 13-2; 5. SA Cole, 6-10; 6. CC London, 11-3; 7. Peaster, 11-4; 8. Ponder, 14-2; 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 9-8; 10. Diboll, 3-4; 11. Lytle, 14-3; 12. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 16-2; 13. WF City View, 11-3; 14. Mexia, 12-3; 15. Holliday, 11-1; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 14-1; 17. Orangefield, 12-3; 18. Franklin, 0-0; 19. Childress, 8-5; 20. Brock, 10-6; 21. Atlanta, 12-2; 22. San Angelo TLCA, 10-2; 23. Poth, 0-0; 24. Gunter, 14-1; 25. Crystal City, 7-10.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 15-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 12-5; 3. Flatonia, 14-0; 4. New Home, 10-6; 5. Martins Mill, 13-3; 6. Timpson, 3-1; 7. New Deal, 9-3; 8. Big Sandy, 11-3; 9. Clarendon, 5-4; 10. Douglass, 12-1; 11. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 11-4; 12. Gruver, 11-6; 13. Beckville, 15-2; 14. Port Aransas, 11-6; 15. Grapeland, 9-5; 16. Floydada, 13-4; 17. Big Lake Reagan County, 9-7; 18. Seymour, 10-3; 19. Tolar, 12-4; 20. Frankston, 6-5; 21. Olton, 9-3; 22. Vega, 7-3; 23. Thorndale, 7-5; 24. Cisco, 9-4; 25. Stockdale, 1-8.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 14-2; 2. Mertzon Irion County, 7-0; 3. Jayton, 15-0; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 16-0; 5. Perrin Whitt, 13-3; 6. Nazareth, 8-4; 7. Texline, 15-3; 8. Lorenzo, 8-7; 9. Garden City, 15-2; 10. Midway, 10-4; 11. Dodd City, 12-7; 12. Brookeland, 13-4; 13. Gordon, 8-5; 14. Martinsville, 14-4; 15. Slidell, 6-10; 16. Abbott, 1-0; 17. Waelder, 10-6; 18. Huckabay, 10-3; 19. Fayetteville, 11-5; 20. Whitharral, 4-3; 21. Neches, 11-6; 22. Lenorah Grady, 11-5; 23. San Perlita, 4-12; 24. Munday, 11-3; 25. Eula, 8-6.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 16-4; 2. Addison Trinity Christian, 18-2; 3. Houston Christian, 12-2; 4. SA Central Catholic, 14-2; 5. Houston St. Thomas Catholic, 10-1; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 15-6; 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 12-5; 8. Plano John Paul II, 8-8; 9. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 11-6; 10. Addison Greenhill, 12-3.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 13-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 10-4; 3. Grapevine Faith Christian, 14-4; 4. The Woodlands Christian, 12-7; 5. Midland Christian, 11-11; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 16-8; 7. Austin Regents, 15-5; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 15-4; 9. Arlington Oakridge, 14-6; 10. Frisco Legacy Christian, 13-6.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 9-4; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 13-3; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 10-7; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 10-6; 5. CC Incarnate Word, 11-7; 6. Boerne Geneva, 15-5; 7. McKinney Christian, 16-2; 8. Schertz John Paul II, 4-10; 9. Austin Veritas, 13-4; 10. SA Holy Cross, 9-7.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 8-5; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 10-7; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 8-3; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 11-5; 5. Lubbock Christian School, 7-2; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 15-0; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 6-5; 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 5-5; 9. Bryan Brazos Christian, 8-3; 10. Plano Coram Deo, 4-6.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 17-1; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 11-4; 3. Houston Grace Christian, 12-8; 4. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 10-1; 5. Pflugerville Concordia, 10-4; 6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 5-1; 7. Longview Trinity, 5-1; 8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 8-6; 9. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 8-5; 10. Wylie Preparatory, 7-1.

TAPPS 1A

1. WF Wichita Christian, 9-5; 2. Cypress Covenant, 12-8; 3. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 6-8; 4. Dallas The Winston, 10-1; 5. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 12-8; 6. San Angelo Cornerstone, 12-5; 7. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 6-1; 8. Spring Founders Christian, 11-5; 9. Dallas Cambridge, 7-3; 10. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 8-5.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Pearland, 17-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 16-1; 3. South Grand Prairie, 11-4; 4. SA Northside Clark, 14-3; 5. Coppell, 20-0; 6. Austin High, 17-3; 7. Denton Braswell, 15-2; 8. DeSoto, 10-3; 9. SA Northside Brennan, 16-4; 10. SA Northside Harlan, 14-3; 11. Lewisville Hebron, 14-3; 12. Katy, 18-1; 13. Fort Bend Austin, 19-1; 14. Tomball Memorial, 18-4; 15. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 15-4; 16. Cedar Hill, 9-7; 17. Little Elm, 13-3; 18. Fort Bend Hightower, 17-2; 19. Beaumont Westbrook, 19-2; 20. Mansfield Legacy, 14-3; 21. Katy Cinco Ranch, 16-3; 22. Laredo United South, 16-3; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 14-3; 24. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 13-6; 25. Flower Mound, 18-2.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 13-3; 2. Amarillo, 16-2; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 17-3; 4. Wagner, 12-4; 5. Lubbock Cooper, 13-4; 6. Lamar Fulshear, 14-3; 7. Pflugerville, 16-3; 8. Argyle, 14-3; 9. Buda Hays, 18-2; 10. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 15-3; 11. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 18-5; 12. Amarillo Tascosa, 13-2; 13. Mount Pleasant, 17-0; 14. CC Flour Bluff, 14-2; 15. FW Brewer, 12-3; 16. McKinney North, 13-4; 17. Manvel, 17-7; 18. EP Chapin, 18-4; 19. Midlothian Heritage, 15-4; 20. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 13-4; 21. Frisco Memorial, 12-7; 22. Lubbock Coronado, 14-6; 23. Boerne Champion, 13-4; 24. Liberty Hill, 16-4; 25. Lubbock, 13-5.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 19-0; 2. Fredericksburg, 17-2; 3. Waco La Vega, 17-3; 4. Canyon, 13-2; 5. Boerne, 15-1; 6. Levelland, 17-2; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 12-4; 8. Beeville Jones, 14-4; 9. Stephenville, 17-2; 10. Seminole, 16-3; 11. Paris North Lamar, 12-3; 12. Geronimo Navarro, 20-4; 13. Navasota, 19-1; 14. Sunnyvale, 16-3; 15. Sanger, 14-5; 16. Silsbee, 14-2; 17. Bishop, 18-3; 18. Kennedale, 9-9; 19. Canton, 17-2; 20. Van Alstyne, 14-6; 21. Waco Connally, 14-5; 22. Marble Falls, 11-5; 23. Godley, 14-5; 24. Lampasas, 18-7; 25. Madisonville, 15-2.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 14-2; 2. Peaster, 12-4; 3. Winnsboro, 10-5; 4. Holliday, 11-2; 5. Tuscola Jim Ned, 12-1; 6. Pottsboro, 16-2; 7. Bushland, 3-0; 8. Mexia, 18-1; 9. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 11-0; 10. Boling, 14-1; 11. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 9-4; 12. Lorena, 14-3; 13. Wall, 12-3; 14. Brock, 14-4; 15. Edgewood, 11-5; 16. Shallowater, 6-5; 17. Gunter, 13-5; 18. Columbus, 11-2; 19. Lyford, 12-7; 20. Mount Vernon, 7-4; 21. WF City View, 12-6; 22. El Maton Tidehaven, 16-4; 23. Rio Hondo, 12-3; 24. Crystal City, 11-7; 25. Hallettsville, 11-3.

Class 2A

1. New Home, 14-3; 2. Nocona, 16-0; 3. Lipan, 16-2; 4. Martins Mill, 10-4; 5. Evadale, 18-1; 6. Gruver, 10-3; 7. Weimar, 9-3; 8. Panhandle, 12-5; 9. Chireno, 19-2; 10. Tenaha, 16-2; 11. Goldthwaite, 10-0; 12. Skidmore Tynan, 20-0; 13. Sundown, 13-4; 14. La Rue La Poynor, 18-2; 15. Farwell, 14-3; 16. Ropesville, 14-3; 17. Windthorst, 11-2; 18. Harper, 11-3; 19. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 15-3; 20. Seymour, 13-1; 21. Cisco, 9-3; 22. Roscoe, 10-0; 23. Muenster, 12-5; 24. Woden, 12-2; 25. Falls City, 16-6.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 21-2; 2. Neches, 14-1; 3. Slidell, 15-1; 4. Dodd City, 15-2; 5. Nazareth, 12-5; 6. Saltillo, 17-2; 7. Cross Plains, 16-2; 8. Gorman, 17-0; 9. Turkey Valley, 12-5; 10. Ackerly Sands, 12-4; 11. Veribest, 13-1; 12. Gordon, 13-4; 13. Jayton, 16-2; 14. Hermleigh, 7-3; 15. Whiteface, 13-3; 16. Roscoe Highland, 14-3; 17. Brookeland, 13-4; 18. Gail Borden County, 12-3; 19. Iredell, 7-0; 20. Moulton, 13-6; 21. Klondike, 8-1; 22. Robert Lee, 4-3; 23. Westbrook, 13-6; 24. Spur, 7-4; 25. Tilden McMullen County, 10-6.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 16-3; 2. Houston Christian, 13-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 14-6; 4. FW Nolan Catholic, 14-6; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 10-3; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 13-6; 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 9-7; 8. Houston The Village, 10-6; 9. Dallas Ursuline, 8-9; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 11-6.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 17-5; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 17-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 7-3; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 14-4; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 5-6; 6. Tyler Grace Community, 17-5; 7. Fort Worth All Saints, 6-6; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 12-3; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s, 8-5; 10. Austin St. Michael’s, 5-3.

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian, 9-7; 2. Boerne Geneva, 11-4; 3. FW Lake Country Christian, 14-3; 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 5-10; 5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 11-6; 6. League City Bay Area Christian, 10-2; 7. Arlington Grace Prep, 14-4; 8. Midland Classical, 4-8; 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 14-3; 10. Arlington Pantego, 9-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 14-2; 2. Houston Lutheran North, 5-6; 3. Lubbock Christian, 6-6; 4. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 12-3; 5. Brazos Christian Bryan, 11-4; 6. SA Lutheran, 13-9; 7. Weatherford Christian, 9-6; 8. Temple Central Texas, 9-4; 9. McKinney Cornerstone, 6-1; 10. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 5-10.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7-1; 2. Lubbock All Saints, 12-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 7-3; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 3-7; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 12-5; 6. Austin Waldorf, 10-0; 7. Muenster Sacred Heart, 9-6; 8. Terrell Poetry Christian, 15-3; 9. Bryan Allen, 7-2; 10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 4-5.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 19-4; 2. Cypress Covenant, 9-3; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 8-0; 4. Granbury Cornerstone, 2-3; 5. WF Christ, 5-7; 6. WF Wichita Christian, 7-5; 7. Sherman Texoma Christian, 3-8; 8. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 3-8; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-4; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 3-2.