Flyers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Stars

Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into the matchup with the Dallas Stars after losing four games in a row.

Dallas has a 19-10-9 record in home games and a 42-21-14 record overall. The Stars have scored 264 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Philadelphia is 29-35-13 overall and 12-18-8 on the road. The Flyers have a -49 scoring differential, with 207 total goals scored and 256 given up.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 43 goals and 58 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body).

Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Carter Hart: day to day (lower body), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .