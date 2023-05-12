Stars aim to clinch series win over the Kraken

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -152, Kraken +130; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Seattle Kraken in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 5-2. Roope Hintz scored two goals in the win.

Seattle is 46-28-8 overall and 22-20-4 at home. The Kraken have a 20-8-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 28-13-5 on the road. The Stars are 24-8-7 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has scored 40 goals with 30 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Hintz has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Daniel Sprong: day to day (upper-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (concussion), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Stars: Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .