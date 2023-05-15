Dallas hosts Seattle in game 7 of the second round

Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -208, Kraken +173; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Dallas Stars in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Kraken won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Jordan Eberle led the Kraken with two goals.

Dallas has a 26-10-11 record at home and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 24-8-7 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Seattle is 46-28-8 overall and 30-14-4 on the road. The Kraken have scored 289 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has scored eight goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has scored 24 goals with 33 assists for the Kraken. Eberle has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kraken: Daniel Sprong: out (upper-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (concussion), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .