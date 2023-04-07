Dallas takes on Vegas after Robertson’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stars’ 4-1 win.

Dallas is 42-21-14 overall and 20-10-9 at home. The Stars have a 37-7-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vegas is 25-7-7 in road games and 48-22-8 overall. The Golden Knights have a 21-11-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 4-0 in the last matchup. Robertson led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Stars. Robertson has six goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 46 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Shea Theodore: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .