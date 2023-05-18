May 18, 2023 GMT
Dallas begins season at home against Atlanta
Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings start the season at home against the Atlanta Dream.
Dallas finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 18-18 overall. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.
Atlanta finished 6-12 on the road and 14-22 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Wings: None listed.
Dream: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.