AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canby 53, Sandy 45

Colton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 24

Corbett 64, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 39

Damascus Christian 54, Westside Christian 31

Faith Bible 40, St. Stephens Academy 26

Gaston 44, Kennedy 30

Illinois Valley 30, Rogue River 22

La Grande 59, Union 49

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 37, St. Helens 28

Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Catlin Gabel 29

North Douglas 55, Western Christian High School 30

Riverdale 46, Nestucca 32

Roosevelt 58, Gresham 40

Southwest Christian 50, Grand View Christian 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.