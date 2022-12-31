Williams and Tarleton State host Abilene Christian

Tarleton State Texans (7-6, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Lue Williams scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 70-63 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Abilene Christian averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Damien Daniels with 3.6.

The Texans are 1-0 in conference games. Tarleton State scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Wildcats and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Immanuel Allen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Freddy Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Texans. Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .