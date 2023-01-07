AP NEWS
Jenkins’ 23 points, 10 assists power Iona past Marist 84-57

By The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins had 23 points in Iona’s 84-57 win against Marist on Friday night.

Jenkins also had five rebounds and 10 assists for the Gaels (11-4). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Cruz Davis finished 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Patrick Gardner led the way for the Red Foxes (4-9) with 16 points. Marist also got seven points from Trace Salton. In addition, Noah Harris had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Iona visits Quinnipiac and Marist hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

