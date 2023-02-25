McGhee’s 18 help Liberty defeat Queens 73-53

AP NEWS
    By The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

    LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 18 points in Liberty’s 73-53 win against Queens on Friday night.

    McGhee had six assists for the Flames (24-7, 15-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Blake Preston finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

    The Royals (17-14, 7-11) were led in scoring by Kenny Dye, who finished with nine points and six assists. Queens also got nine points from Chris Ashby. In addition, Jay’Den Turner had eight points and six rebounds.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

