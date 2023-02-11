Thomas scores 23, Hofstra beats Monmouth 86-57

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Thomas’ 23 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 86-57 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Pride (19-8, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Aaron Estrada finished with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. It was the seventh straight win for the Pride, who remain tied for first place with Charleston.

The Hawks (5-21, 4-9) were led by Andrew Ball, who posted 11 points. Klemen Vuga added 10 points for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had seven points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .