Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 56, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52, OT

Albia 72, Eldon Cardinal 52

Alburnett 66, Central City 48

Ankeny 74, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65

Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 13

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Hudson 71

Assumption, Davenport 72, Muscatine 35

Ballard 74, Carroll 63

Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 56, West Monona 53

Beckman, Dyersville 51, Monticello 48

Belle Plaine 63, B-G-M 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27

Bondurant Farrar 60, Carlisle 40

Boone 58, ADM, Adel 37

Burlington 61, Fairfield 52

CAM, Anita 79, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54

Camanche 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 51

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Cedar Falls 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39

Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50

Center Point-Urbana 62, South Tama County, Tama 44

Clarke, Osceola 78, Davis County, Bloomfield 46

Clear Creek-Amana 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 58

Colo-NESCO 57, BCLUW, Conrad 49

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Dike-New Hartford 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Sioux City, West 63

Danville 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

Davenport, Central 55, Bettendorf 45

    • Davenport, North 67, Clinton 61

    Davenport, West 79, Central Clinton, DeWitt 57

    Decorah 69, New Hampton 54

    Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52

    Des Moines Christian 77, Pleasantville 28

    Des Moines, Hoover 84, Des Moines, East 46

    Des Moines, North 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 58

    Des Moines, Roosevelt 95, Ottumwa 67

    Diagonal 41, Lamoni 27

    Dubuque, Senior 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

    East Mills 71, Griswold 26

    Easton Valley 61, Lisbon 49

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 93, Chariton 56

    Fort Madison 44, Keokuk 38

    GMG, Garwin 72, Collins-Maxwell 71

    Grand View Christian 72, Savannah, Mo. 49

    Grundy Center 86, AGWSR, Ackley 42

    H-L-V, Victor 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 48

    Harlan 67, Red Oak 45

    Holy Trinity 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

    IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 48, OT

    Indianola 68, Norwalk 65

    Iowa City Liberty High School 50, Iowa City High 42

    Iowa City West 62, Linn-Mar, Marion 43

    Janesville 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

    Jesup 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 48

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49

    LeMars 58, Sioux City, North 53

    Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50

    Lynnville-Sully 55, Keota 43

    Madrid 82, West Central Valley, Stuart 45

    Maquoketa 90, Northeast, Goose Lake 62

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 81, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

    Marion 70, Solon 52

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, Durant-Bennett 50

    Midland, Wyoming 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 40

    Montezuma 78, Sigourney 56

    Moravia 62, Seymour 26

    Mount Pleasant 62, Washington 49

    Murray 54, Moulton-Udell 14

    Nevada 72, Saydel 50

    Newton 54, Pella 36

    North Linn, Troy Mills 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 32

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 92, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

    OA-BCIG 82, Ridge View 61

    Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 45

    PCM, Monroe 40, West Marshall, State Center 35

    Pekin 72, Lone Tree 25

    Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 68, Calamus-Wheatland 66

    Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 43

    Sidney 86, Essex 58

    Sioux City, East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

    Southeast Polk 55, Urbandale 43

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hinton 30

    Stanton 41, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29

    Tri-Center, Neola 50, Missouri Valley 44

    Tripoli 74, Waterloo Christian School 55

    Underwood 63, Audubon 44

    Valley, West Des Moines 53, Johnston 50

    Van Meter 53, Earlham 44

    Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 39

    Wapello 57, Highland, Riverside 35

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36

    Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 52

    West Burlington 51, New London 43

    West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 63

    West Harrison, Mondamin 68, Glidden-Ralston 23

    Williamsburg 74, Benton Community 58

    Winfield-Mount Union 72, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 18

    Winterset 69, Gilbert 49

    Arena Invitational=

    North Union 80, Westwood, Sloan 55

    Western Christian 97, Minneapolis North, Minn. 72

    MAC Shoot Out=

    A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Logan-Magnolia 24

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Shenandoah 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Algona vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.

    Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.

    Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

    Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.

    George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    MFL-Mar-Mac vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.

    Marshalltown vs. Fort Dodge, ppd.

    Oelwein vs. Denver, ccd.

    Osage vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan 16th.

    Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

    Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd.

    Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. East Sac County, ppd.

    Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 12th.

    Sioux Center vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Feb 6th.

    South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.

    South O’Brien, Paullina vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 24th.

    Spirit Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

    St. Mary’s, Storm Lake vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

    Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.

    West Lyon, Inwood vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

