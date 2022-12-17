Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 56, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52, OT
Albia 72, Eldon Cardinal 52
Alburnett 66, Central City 48
Ankeny 74, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65
Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Hudson 71
Assumption, Davenport 72, Muscatine 35
Ballard 74, Carroll 63
Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 56, West Monona 53
Beckman, Dyersville 51, Monticello 48
Belle Plaine 63, B-G-M 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27
Bondurant Farrar 60, Carlisle 40
Boone 58, ADM, Adel 37
Burlington 61, Fairfield 52
CAM, Anita 79, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54
Camanche 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 51
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Cedar Falls 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39
Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50
Center Point-Urbana 62, South Tama County, Tama 44
Clarke, Osceola 78, Davis County, Bloomfield 46
Clear Creek-Amana 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 58
Colo-NESCO 57, BCLUW, Conrad 49
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63, Dike-New Hartford 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Sioux City, West 63
Danville 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
Davenport, Central 55, Bettendorf 45
Davenport, North 67, Clinton 61
Davenport, West 79, Central Clinton, DeWitt 57
Decorah 69, New Hampton 54
Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52
Des Moines Christian 77, Pleasantville 28
Des Moines, Hoover 84, Des Moines, East 46
Des Moines, North 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 58
Des Moines, Roosevelt 95, Ottumwa 67
Diagonal 41, Lamoni 27
Dubuque, Senior 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
East Mills 71, Griswold 26
Easton Valley 61, Lisbon 49
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 93, Chariton 56
Fort Madison 44, Keokuk 38
GMG, Garwin 72, Collins-Maxwell 71
Grand View Christian 72, Savannah, Mo. 49
Grundy Center 86, AGWSR, Ackley 42
H-L-V, Victor 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 48
Harlan 67, Red Oak 45
Holy Trinity 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 48, OT
Indianola 68, Norwalk 65
Iowa City Liberty High School 50, Iowa City High 42
Iowa City West 62, Linn-Mar, Marion 43
Janesville 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
Jesup 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 48
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49
LeMars 58, Sioux City, North 53
Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50
Lynnville-Sully 55, Keota 43
Madrid 82, West Central Valley, Stuart 45
Maquoketa 90, Northeast, Goose Lake 62
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 81, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
Marion 70, Solon 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, Durant-Bennett 50
Midland, Wyoming 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 40
Montezuma 78, Sigourney 56
Moravia 62, Seymour 26
Mount Pleasant 62, Washington 49
Murray 54, Moulton-Udell 14
Nevada 72, Saydel 50
Newton 54, Pella 36
North Linn, Troy Mills 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 32
North Mahaska, New Sharon 92, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
OA-BCIG 82, Ridge View 61
Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 45
PCM, Monroe 40, West Marshall, State Center 35
Pekin 72, Lone Tree 25
Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 68, Calamus-Wheatland 66
Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 43
Sidney 86, Essex 58
Sioux City, East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Southeast Polk 55, Urbandale 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hinton 30
Stanton 41, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29
Tri-Center, Neola 50, Missouri Valley 44
Tripoli 74, Waterloo Christian School 55
Underwood 63, Audubon 44
Valley, West Des Moines 53, Johnston 50
Van Meter 53, Earlham 44
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 39
Wapello 57, Highland, Riverside 35
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36
Waukee 55, Ankeny Centennial 52
West Burlington 51, New London 43
West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 63
West Harrison, Mondamin 68, Glidden-Ralston 23
Williamsburg 74, Benton Community 58
Winfield-Mount Union 72, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 18
Winterset 69, Gilbert 49
Arena Invitational=
North Union 80, Westwood, Sloan 55
Western Christian 97, Minneapolis North, Minn. 72
MAC Shoot Out=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Logan-Magnolia 24
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Shenandoah 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algona vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.
Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.
George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Dec 19th.
MFL-Mar-Mac vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.
Marshalltown vs. Fort Dodge, ppd.
Oelwein vs. Denver, ccd.
Osage vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Sioux Center vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Feb 6th.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
South O’Brien, Paullina vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Spirit Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/