Law takes share of golf lead in UAE after strong finish

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — David Law’s strong finish gave the Scot a share of the lead with Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Højgaard at the halfway point of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Friday.

Law’s bogey-free 8-under 64 included an eagle and three birdies over the last five holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to reach 11-under overall.

“The last six holes I putted really well, which made a big difference,” Law said. “The fairways are so tight and firm, everyone is missing fairways. It plays into the hands of the bigger hitters a bit I would say, but at the same time there is still a bit of skill and control of the ball.”

Polish golfer Meronk made seven birdies in his 65 including four straight from the 11th hole.

Højgaard’s 67 included six birdies and a costly bogey on the 16th when he was briefly in the lead at 12 under. The Dane is the twin brother of defending champion Nicolai.

“I didn’t drive the ball well, I put myself in the rough and the sand a lot,” Rasmus Højgaard said. “Managed to putt well today and saved some good pars.”

England’s Dale Whitnell recorded nine birdies in a flawless 63 to sit one shot off the lead alongside Daniel Gavins (66), Wil Besseling (66) and overnight leader Ryo Hisatsune (70).

Nicolai Højgaard (66) is four shots behind the leaders.

