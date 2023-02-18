Australia’s Warner ruled out of 2nd test with concussion

Australia's David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the second cricket test against India after sustaining a concussion while batting in the first innings.

Warner was struck on the helmet by a sharp bouncer from pace bowler Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over on Friday. He was on six not out off 30 balls at that time and continued to bat. He was eventually dismissed for 15 after combining with Usman Khawaja in a 50-run opening stand.

Warner didn’t field during the Indian innings late on Day 1 and Cricket Australia announced before the scheduled restart Saturday that the veteran opener would take no further part in the test. Matt Renshaw was called into the XI as a concussion substitute.

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” the Australian team said in a statement.

Left-handed Renshaw, who was dropped after Australia’s heavy loss in the first test last week in Nagpur, will open the batting in the second innings.

