UC Irvine hosts UCSD after Anderson’s 24-point showing

UCSD Tritons (9-19, 4-12 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -13; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Roddie Anderson III scored 24 points in UCSD’s 76-66 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters have gone 10-3 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Devin Tillis paces the Anteaters with 6.1 boards.

The Tritons are 4-12 in Big West play. UCSD is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is averaging 15.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Bryce Pope is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

