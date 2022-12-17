AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 55, Atlantic Christian 23

Allentown 64, Nottingham 25

Audubon 43, LEAP Academy 15

Bridgeton 29, Cumberland Regional 20

Camden Academy Charter 37, Oakcrest 20

Cinnaminson 48, Holy Cross Prep 15

Clayton 50, Overbrook 33

Clearview Regional 46, Timber Creek 39

Colts Neck 48, Manalapan 34

Dalton, N.Y. 66, Colonia 46

Delran 62, Northern Burlington 27

Deptford 34, Gloucester Tech 25

Dunellen 56, Piscataway Tech 30

Elmwood Park 53, Garfield 8

Ewing 76, Hopewell Valley Central 37

Freehold 55, New Brunswick 28

Germantown Academy, Pa. 67, Hun 21

Glassboro 34, Salem County Vo-Tech 21

Gloucester Catholic 57, Pennsville Memorial 32

Gloucester Christian 63, Upper Bucks Christian School, Pa. 16

Henry Hudson 44, South Amboy 14

High Point 43, North Warren 31

Highland Park 57, Somerset Tech 39

Hightstown 63, Lawrence 12

Howell 67, Matawan 14

Keyport 26, Calvary Christian 25

Lacey 43, Pinelands Regional 10

Life Center Academy 95, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35

Manasquan 55, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 45

Maple Shade 47, Florence 45

Montville 60, Pope John XXIII 48

Moorestown Friends 25, Collingswood 23

Mother Seton 38, Timothy Christian 37

Newark Academy 44, Nutley 34

Northern Highlands 46, Wayne Valley 19

Notre Dame 57, Princeton 28

    • Ocean Township 44, Neptune 32

    Peddie 40, King’s Christian 32

    Pemberton 60, Pennsauken 54

    Point Pleasant Boro 50, Brick Memorial 39

    Rancocas Valley 34, Medford Tech 31

    Ranney 41, Caravel Academy, Del. 38

    Red Bank Catholic 62, Mt. St. Mary 26

    Robbinsville 33, Hamilton West 20

    Saddle River Day 73, Camden Catholic 64

    Schalick 27, Pitman 20

    Sparta 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 45

    Spotswood 52, Carteret 19

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 29, King’s Christian 26

    St. Vincent 33, Technology 22

    Stem Civics 32, Central Jersey College Charter 10

    Summit 34, Oak Knoll 29

    Toms River East 44, Central Regional 33

    Toms River South 58, Lakewood 4

    Trenton Central 58, Steinert 51

    Wardlaw-Hartridge 45, Woodbridge Academy 42

    West Morris 49, Parsippany Hills 35

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 27

    Woodbury 66, Staten Island Academy, N.Y. 60

    Woodstown 41, Wildwood 35

    ___

