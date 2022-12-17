Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 55, Atlantic Christian 23
Allentown 64, Nottingham 25
Audubon 43, LEAP Academy 15
Bridgeton 29, Cumberland Regional 20
Camden Academy Charter 37, Oakcrest 20
Cinnaminson 48, Holy Cross Prep 15
Clayton 50, Overbrook 33
Clearview Regional 46, Timber Creek 39
Colts Neck 48, Manalapan 34
Dalton, N.Y. 66, Colonia 46
Delran 62, Northern Burlington 27
Deptford 34, Gloucester Tech 25
Dunellen 56, Piscataway Tech 30
Elmwood Park 53, Garfield 8
Ewing 76, Hopewell Valley Central 37
Freehold 55, New Brunswick 28
Germantown Academy, Pa. 67, Hun 21
Glassboro 34, Salem County Vo-Tech 21
Gloucester Catholic 57, Pennsville Memorial 32
Gloucester Christian 63, Upper Bucks Christian School, Pa. 16
Henry Hudson 44, South Amboy 14
High Point 43, North Warren 31
Highland Park 57, Somerset Tech 39
Hightstown 63, Lawrence 12
Howell 67, Matawan 14
Keyport 26, Calvary Christian 25
Lacey 43, Pinelands Regional 10
Life Center Academy 95, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35
Manasquan 55, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 45
Maple Shade 47, Florence 45
Montville 60, Pope John XXIII 48
Moorestown Friends 25, Collingswood 23
Mother Seton 38, Timothy Christian 37
Newark Academy 44, Nutley 34
Northern Highlands 46, Wayne Valley 19
Notre Dame 57, Princeton 28
Ocean Township 44, Neptune 32
Peddie 40, King’s Christian 32
Pemberton 60, Pennsauken 54
Point Pleasant Boro 50, Brick Memorial 39
Rancocas Valley 34, Medford Tech 31
Ranney 41, Caravel Academy, Del. 38
Red Bank Catholic 62, Mt. St. Mary 26
Robbinsville 33, Hamilton West 20
Saddle River Day 73, Camden Catholic 64
Schalick 27, Pitman 20
Sparta 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 45
Spotswood 52, Carteret 19
St. Joseph-Hammonton 29, King’s Christian 26
St. Vincent 33, Technology 22
Stem Civics 32, Central Jersey College Charter 10
Summit 34, Oak Knoll 29
Toms River East 44, Central Regional 33
Toms River South 58, Lakewood 4
Trenton Central 58, Steinert 51
Wardlaw-Hartridge 45, Woodbridge Academy 42
West Morris 49, Parsippany Hills 35
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 45, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 27
Woodbury 66, Staten Island Academy, N.Y. 60
Woodstown 41, Wildwood 35
