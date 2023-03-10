AP NEWS
Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup against D.C. United

By The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

Orlando City SC (1-0-1) vs. DC United (1-1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +121, Orlando City SC +213, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City comes into a matchup against D.C. United after notching two straight shutout wins.

United finished 7-21-6 overall and 4-9-4 at home a season ago. United scored 36 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

Orlando went 14-14-6 overall and 5-7-6 on the road in the 2022 season. Orlando scored 44 goals and registered a goal differential of -9 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

