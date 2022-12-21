Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 23, Casstown Miami E. 22
Arlington 47, Dola Hardin Northern 46
Ashville Teays Valley 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 51
Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42
Bellevue 50, Tiffin Columbian 46, OT
Beloit W. Branch 51, E. Liverpool 23
Bishop Ready 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Bloom-Carroll 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 50
Bluffton 45, Van Buren 39
Bryan 67, Defiance 28
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Corning Miller 21
Castalia Margaretta 48, Port Clinton 45
Chagrin Falls 47, Burton Berkshire 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 46, Kirtland 30
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 53, Villa Madonna, Ky. 14
Circleville 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 35
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Northland 47
Cols. DeSales 55, New Albany 49
Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51
Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46
Columbus Grove 59, Elida 41
Convoy Crestview 45, Findlay Liberty-Benton 36
Copley 61, Norton 38
Defiance Tinora 46, Wauseon 44
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22
Delphos Jefferson 45, Kalida 26
Dublin Coffman 67, Marysville 58
Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 14
Genoa Area 48, Rossford 26
Granville 35, Hilliard Davidson 28
Granville Christian 44, Cols. Cristo Rey 9
Grove City 40, Cols. Upper Arlington 35
Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Scioto 34
Huron 50, Sandusky St. Mary 5
Lakeside Danbury 52, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27
Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Washington C.H. 26
Liberty Center 50, Bowling Green 18
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Mt. Notre Dame 60
Lima Bath 35, Coldwater 26
Loudonville 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 35
Mansfield Christian 56, Norwalk St. Paul 24
McComb 55, Defiance Ayersville 50
Metamora Evergreen 34, Delta 33
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41, New Riegel 33
New Bremen 59, Botkins 47
New Hope Christian 45, Heath 40
Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Cornerstone Christian 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Bishop Watterson 38
Rocky River Lutheran W. 48, Christian Community School 14
STVM 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 49
Seaman N. Adams 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Shaker Hts. Laurel 55, Massillon Jackson 45
St. Henry 51, Lima Cent. Cath. 39
St. Marys Memorial 43, Bellefontaine 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 84, Fairfield Christian 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Hebron Lakewood 32
Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Hayes 18
Tol. Christian 44, Holland Springfield 39
Tontogany Otsego 70, Fostoria 26
W. Liberty-Salem 43, Versailles 14
W. Unity Hilltop 62, Gorham Fayette 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37
Westerville Cent. 50, Lancaster 37
Westerville N. 56, Newark 49
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Tol. Whitmer 28
Wooster 50, Orrville 33
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Millersport 27
Lady Wildcats Winter Round Robin=
Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Cin. Woodward 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.
Geneva vs. Madison, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/