AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 23, Casstown Miami E. 22

Arlington 47, Dola Hardin Northern 46

Ashville Teays Valley 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 51

Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42

Bellevue 50, Tiffin Columbian 46, OT

Beloit W. Branch 51, E. Liverpool 23

Bishop Ready 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Bloom-Carroll 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 50

Bluffton 45, Van Buren 39

Bryan 67, Defiance 28

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Corning Miller 21

Castalia Margaretta 48, Port Clinton 45

Chagrin Falls 47, Burton Berkshire 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 46, Kirtland 30

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 53, Villa Madonna, Ky. 14

Circleville 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 35

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Northland 47

Cols. DeSales 55, New Albany 49

Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46

Columbus Grove 59, Elida 41

Convoy Crestview 45, Findlay Liberty-Benton 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Copley 61, Norton 38

Defiance Tinora 46, Wauseon 44

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22

Delphos Jefferson 45, Kalida 26

Dublin Coffman 67, Marysville 58

Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 14

Genoa Area 48, Rossford 26

Sports

  • Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

  • AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

  • Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

  • AP Photos: In 2022, sports brought every imaginable emotion

    • Granville 35, Hilliard Davidson 28

    Granville Christian 44, Cols. Cristo Rey 9

    Grove City 40, Cols. Upper Arlington 35

    Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Scioto 34

    Huron 50, Sandusky St. Mary 5

    Lakeside Danbury 52, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27

    Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Washington C.H. 26

    Liberty Center 50, Bowling Green 18

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Mt. Notre Dame 60

    Lima Bath 35, Coldwater 26

    Loudonville 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 35

    Mansfield Christian 56, Norwalk St. Paul 24

    McComb 55, Defiance Ayersville 50

    Metamora Evergreen 34, Delta 33

    Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41, New Riegel 33

    New Bremen 59, Botkins 47

    New Hope Christian 45, Heath 40

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Cornerstone Christian 34

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Bishop Watterson 38

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 48, Christian Community School 14

    STVM 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 49

    Seaman N. Adams 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

    Shaker Hts. Laurel 55, Massillon Jackson 45

    St. Henry 51, Lima Cent. Cath. 39

    St. Marys Memorial 43, Bellefontaine 38

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 84, Fairfield Christian 7

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Hebron Lakewood 32

    Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Hayes 18

    Tol. Christian 44, Holland Springfield 39

    Tontogany Otsego 70, Fostoria 26

    W. Liberty-Salem 43, Versailles 14

    W. Unity Hilltop 62, Gorham Fayette 26

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37

    Westerville Cent. 50, Lancaster 37

    Westerville N. 56, Newark 49

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Tol. Whitmer 28

    Wooster 50, Orrville 33

    Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Millersport 27

    Lady Wildcats Winter Round Robin=

    Sardinia Eastern Brown 74, Cin. Woodward 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.

    Geneva vs. Madison, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.