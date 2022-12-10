Jackson scores 15, Georgian Court downs Delaware State 75-69

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jelani Jackson’s 15 points helped Division II Georgian Court defeat Delaware State 75-69 on Saturday night.

Jackson also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (1-0). Clint Wright Jr. shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Cameron Edmonds was 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Hornets (1-9) were led in scoring by O’Koye Parker, who finished with 24 points. Delaware State also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Jevin Muniz. Martez Robinson also had nine points. The Hornets prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .