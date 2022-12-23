AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 44, Paulsboro 31

Barnegat 50, Brick Memorial 36

Becton 58, Wallington 20

Bogota/Hasbrouck Heights Co-op 49, Palisades Park 14

Buena Regional 25, Camden Tech 24

Burlington Township 33, Pemberton 30

Camden Catholic 61, Camden 35

Central Regional 56, Manchester 54

Cherokee 45, Lenape 27

Cinnaminson 49, Vineland 37

Clayton 46, LEAP Academy 22

Cresskill 51, Bergen Charter 7

Delsea 47, Millville 25

Dunellen 37, Woodbridge Academy 21

Dwight-Englewood 66, Leonia 23

East Brunswick 53, Piscataway 33

East Brunswick Magnet 38, Piscataway Tech 36

Eastern 47, Cherry Hill East 40

Edison 63, South Plainfield 45

Elizabeth 80, Plainfield 30

Elmwood Park 55, Paterson Charter 17

Ewing 59, Allentown 33

Ferris 46, Snyder 34

Fort Lee 64, Bloomfield 34

Franklin 66, Trenton Catholic 35

Garfield 46, Lodi 43

Gateway 46, Gloucester City 28

Glen Ridge 60, Millburn 35

Glen Rock 39, Eastern Christian 21

Governor Livingston 47, Delaware Valley Regional 37

Haddon Township 46, Haddon Heights 29

Hamilton West 33, Nottingham 20

Hightstown 42, Princeton 35

Holmdel 56, Freehold 31

Holy Angels 40, Wayne Valley 34

Hopewell Valley Central 21, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20

Howell 42, Pinelands Regional 11

Immaculata 45, Hunterdon Central 38

    • Immaculate Heart 56, Fair Lawn 28

    J.P. Stevens 46, Iselin Kennedy 37

    Jonathan Dayton 54, Kent Place 21

    Keansburg 46, Keyport 28

    Kearny 57, North Bergen 25

    Lower Cape May Regional 42, Gloucester Tech 25

    Lyndhurst 49, North Arlington 29

    Madison 74, Bernards 37

    Mahwah 48, Ridgefield Park 27

    Marlboro 44, Manalapan 39

    Middle Township 48, Woodstown 20

    Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy 38

    Monmouth 38, Lakewood 11

    Montclair Kimberley 33, Newark East Side 29

    Moorestown 32, Gloucester Catholic 25

    Morris Hills 43, Roxbury 35

    Mt. St. Mary 46, Watchung Hills 43

    New Egypt 37, Palmyra 30

    New Milford 55, Ridgefield 8

    New Providence 52, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21

    Newark Academy 53, Cedar Grove 43

    Newark Central 56, Livingston 54

    North Brunswick 46, South River 37

    North Plainfield 49, Sayreville 17

    Northern Highlands 58, Passaic Tech 22

    Ocean City 46, Hammonton 38

    Ocean Township 54, Jackson Liberty 15

    Orange 34, Belleville 24

    Paramus 29, Pascack Valley 26

    Park Ridge 46, Emerson 29

    Passaic 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 6

    Passaic Valley 50, Clifton 16

    Paul VI 75, Bishop Eustace Prep 37

    Pennsauken 40, Bordentown 36

    Pennsville Memorial 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 25

    Phillipsburg 51, Bridgewater-Raritan 20

    Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey 31

    Pompton Lakes 29, Hawthorne 16

    Pope John XXIII 56, Columbia 23

    Ramapo 73, Bergenfield 10

    Ramsey 63, Dumont 38

    Ranney 54, Point Pleasant Boro 33

    Raritan 39, Matawan 13

    Red Bank Catholic 80, Middletown North 23

    Red Bank Regional 53, Colts Neck 25

    Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 21

    Roselle 46, Carteret 33

    Roselle Catholic 58, Summit 36

    Rumson-Fair Haven 58, Middletown South 23

    Rutherford 55, Weehawken 26

    Saddle Brook 51, Manchester Regional 11

    Saddle River Day 61, Waldwick 23

    Schalick 28, Cumberland Regional 25

    Seneca 60, Camden Tech 25

    Shawnee 73, Winslow 40

    South Brunswick 43, Colonia 40

    Southern 35, Toms River South 34

    St. John Vianney 91, Long Branch 33

    St. Rose 45, Manasquan 33

    St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Old Bridge 52

    Steinert 41, Notre Dame 40

    Teaneck 78, Paramus Catholic 34

    Tenafly 53, Cliffside Park 26

    Timber Creek 43, Washington Township 36

    Toms River North 50, Jackson Memorial 33

    Trinity Hall 86, Freehold Township 47

    Union 47, Roselle Park 16

    Union Catholic 51, Johnson 50

    Verona 50, Arts 1

    Voorhees 57, South Hunterdon 40

    Wall 54, Neptune 30

    Wallkill Valley 59, Butler 23

    Wardlaw-Hartridge 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4

    Warren Hills 46, North Hunterdon 42

    West Essex 38, Nutley 26

    West Milford 38, DePaul Catholic 30

    Westfield 60, Cranford 24

    Westwood 51, Lakeland 40

    Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33

    Willingboro 45, Burlington City 18

    Wood-Ridge 50, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 8

    Woodbury 54, Sterling 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.