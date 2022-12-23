Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 44, Paulsboro 31
Barnegat 50, Brick Memorial 36
Becton 58, Wallington 20
Bogota/Hasbrouck Heights Co-op 49, Palisades Park 14
Buena Regional 25, Camden Tech 24
Burlington Township 33, Pemberton 30
Camden Catholic 61, Camden 35
Central Regional 56, Manchester 54
Cherokee 45, Lenape 27
Cinnaminson 49, Vineland 37
Clayton 46, LEAP Academy 22
Cresskill 51, Bergen Charter 7
Delsea 47, Millville 25
Dunellen 37, Woodbridge Academy 21
Dwight-Englewood 66, Leonia 23
East Brunswick 53, Piscataway 33
East Brunswick Magnet 38, Piscataway Tech 36
Eastern 47, Cherry Hill East 40
Edison 63, South Plainfield 45
Elizabeth 80, Plainfield 30
Elmwood Park 55, Paterson Charter 17
Ewing 59, Allentown 33
Ferris 46, Snyder 34
Fort Lee 64, Bloomfield 34
Franklin 66, Trenton Catholic 35
Garfield 46, Lodi 43
Gateway 46, Gloucester City 28
Glen Ridge 60, Millburn 35
Glen Rock 39, Eastern Christian 21
Governor Livingston 47, Delaware Valley Regional 37
Haddon Township 46, Haddon Heights 29
Hamilton West 33, Nottingham 20
Hightstown 42, Princeton 35
Holmdel 56, Freehold 31
Holy Angels 40, Wayne Valley 34
Hopewell Valley Central 21, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20
Howell 42, Pinelands Regional 11
Immaculata 45, Hunterdon Central 38
Immaculate Heart 56, Fair Lawn 28
J.P. Stevens 46, Iselin Kennedy 37
Jonathan Dayton 54, Kent Place 21
Keansburg 46, Keyport 28
Kearny 57, North Bergen 25
Lower Cape May Regional 42, Gloucester Tech 25
Lyndhurst 49, North Arlington 29
Madison 74, Bernards 37
Mahwah 48, Ridgefield Park 27
Marlboro 44, Manalapan 39
Middle Township 48, Woodstown 20
Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy 38
Monmouth 38, Lakewood 11
Montclair Kimberley 33, Newark East Side 29
Moorestown 32, Gloucester Catholic 25
Morris Hills 43, Roxbury 35
Mt. St. Mary 46, Watchung Hills 43
New Egypt 37, Palmyra 30
New Milford 55, Ridgefield 8
New Providence 52, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21
Newark Academy 53, Cedar Grove 43
Newark Central 56, Livingston 54
North Brunswick 46, South River 37
North Plainfield 49, Sayreville 17
Northern Highlands 58, Passaic Tech 22
Ocean City 46, Hammonton 38
Ocean Township 54, Jackson Liberty 15
Orange 34, Belleville 24
Paramus 29, Pascack Valley 26
Park Ridge 46, Emerson 29
Passaic 56, Academy for Urban Leadership 6
Passaic Valley 50, Clifton 16
Paul VI 75, Bishop Eustace Prep 37
Pennsauken 40, Bordentown 36
Pennsville Memorial 48, Salem County Vo-Tech 25
Phillipsburg 51, Bridgewater-Raritan 20
Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey 31
Pompton Lakes 29, Hawthorne 16
Pope John XXIII 56, Columbia 23
Ramapo 73, Bergenfield 10
Ramsey 63, Dumont 38
Ranney 54, Point Pleasant Boro 33
Raritan 39, Matawan 13
Red Bank Catholic 80, Middletown North 23
Red Bank Regional 53, Colts Neck 25
Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 21
Roselle 46, Carteret 33
Roselle Catholic 58, Summit 36
Rumson-Fair Haven 58, Middletown South 23
Rutherford 55, Weehawken 26
Saddle Brook 51, Manchester Regional 11
Saddle River Day 61, Waldwick 23
Schalick 28, Cumberland Regional 25
Seneca 60, Camden Tech 25
Shawnee 73, Winslow 40
South Brunswick 43, Colonia 40
Southern 35, Toms River South 34
St. John Vianney 91, Long Branch 33
St. Rose 45, Manasquan 33
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Old Bridge 52
Steinert 41, Notre Dame 40
Teaneck 78, Paramus Catholic 34
Tenafly 53, Cliffside Park 26
Timber Creek 43, Washington Township 36
Toms River North 50, Jackson Memorial 33
Trinity Hall 86, Freehold Township 47
Union 47, Roselle Park 16
Union Catholic 51, Johnson 50
Verona 50, Arts 1
Voorhees 57, South Hunterdon 40
Wall 54, Neptune 30
Wallkill Valley 59, Butler 23
Wardlaw-Hartridge 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4
Warren Hills 46, North Hunterdon 42
West Essex 38, Nutley 26
West Milford 38, DePaul Catholic 30
Westfield 60, Cranford 24
Westwood 51, Lakeland 40
Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33
Willingboro 45, Burlington City 18
Wood-Ridge 50, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 8
Woodbury 54, Sterling 40
