Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delaware Military Academy 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 29
Delmarva Christian 59, Lake Forest 23
Dover 50, Caesar Rodney 43
Greenwood Mennonite School 48, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 18
Howard School of Technology 46, Delcastle Tech 32
Polytech 50, Christiana 26
Sanford 71, St. Andrew’s 6
St. Georges Tech 58, Concord 29
Sussex Technical 57, Indian River 13
Tatnall 53, Alexis I. duPont 34
Ursuline Academy 78, Mt. Pleasant 21
William Penn 47, Brandywine 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/