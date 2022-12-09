AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delaware Military Academy 42, Hodgson Vo-Tech 29

Delmarva Christian 59, Lake Forest 23

Dover 50, Caesar Rodney 43

Greenwood Mennonite School 48, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 18

Howard School of Technology 46, Delcastle Tech 32

Polytech 50, Christiana 26

Sanford 71, St. Andrew’s 6

St. Georges Tech 58, Concord 29

Sussex Technical 57, Indian River 13

Tatnall 53, Alexis I. duPont 34

Ursuline Academy 78, Mt. Pleasant 21

William Penn 47, Brandywine 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

