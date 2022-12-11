Nelson scores 30 to lead Delaware over Siena 75-64

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points to power Delaware to a 75-64 victory over Siena on Sunday.

Nelson had four steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4). Jyare Davis added 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Ebby Asamoah scored10.

The Saints (5-5) were led by Jayce Johnson with 21 points and six rebounds. Siena also got 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Jackson Stormo. Andrew Platek also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .