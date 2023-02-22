Sims leads Stonehill against Wagner after 26-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-16, 10-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-12, 6-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Wagner Seahawks after Andrew Sims scored 26 points in Stonehill’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Seahawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Wagner is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 10-5 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11 points for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Sims is averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .