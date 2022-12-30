Minor, Merrimack Warriors to visit Hunt, Wagner Seahawks

Merrimack Warriors (2-13, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-4, 1-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Minor and the Merrimack Warriors visit Delonnie Hunt and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC play.

The Seahawks have gone 4-0 at home. Wagner scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 0-1 in conference play. Merrimack has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunt is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Ziggy Reid averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Minor is averaging 10.1 points and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 23.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .