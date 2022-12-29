Merrimack hosts Roberts and Fairleigh Dickinson

Merrimack Warriors (2-12) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Merrimack Warriors after Demetre Roberts scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 82-73 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Knights have gone 3-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is seventh in the NEC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 3.2.

The Warriors are 0-7 on the road. Merrimack is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Jordan Minor is averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and three blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 22.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .