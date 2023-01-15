AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 74, Montezuma-Cortez 30

Berthoud 70, The Classical Academy 52

Cedaredge 37, Olathe 25

Del Norte 52, Cotopaxi 25

Denver North 58, Gateway 15

Discovery Canyon 44, Pueblo Central 38

Evergreen High School 45, Bear Creek 35

Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Cheyenne Mountain 23

Grand County, Utah 44, Telluride 7

Palisade 36, Grand Junction 24

Palmer Ridge 35, Pueblo County 29

Peak to Peak 45, Kent Denver 40

Peyton 64, Belleview Christian 10

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 41, Holyoke 18

Rocky Mountain 67, J.K. Mullen 57

Trinidad 32, Centennial 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

