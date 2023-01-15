Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 74, Montezuma-Cortez 30
Berthoud 70, The Classical Academy 52
Cedaredge 37, Olathe 25
Del Norte 52, Cotopaxi 25
Denver North 58, Gateway 15
Discovery Canyon 44, Pueblo Central 38
Evergreen High School 45, Bear Creek 35
Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Cheyenne Mountain 23
Grand County, Utah 44, Telluride 7
Palisade 36, Grand Junction 24
Palmer Ridge 35, Pueblo County 29
Peak to Peak 45, Kent Denver 40
Peyton 64, Belleview Christian 10
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 41, Holyoke 18
Rocky Mountain 67, J.K. Mullen 57
Trinidad 32, Centennial 29
