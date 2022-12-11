Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedaredge 71, Vail Christian 49
Columbine 64, J.K. Mullen 44
Damonte Ranch, Nev. 54, Mountain Range 46
Denver East 84, Overland 56
FMHS 76, Weld Central 65
Golden 69, Mitchell 10
Greeley County, Kan. 69, Eads 32
Lakewood 71, Hinkley 37
Littleton 62, Pueblo East 55
Mesa Ridge 64, Pueblo South 50
South Park 44, Moffat 38
Thompson Valley 75, Widefield High School 49
Burns Winter Classic=
Big Horn, Wyo. 79, Arvada 34
