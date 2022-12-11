AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedaredge 71, Vail Christian 49

Columbine 64, J.K. Mullen 44

Damonte Ranch, Nev. 54, Mountain Range 46

Denver East 84, Overland 56

FMHS 76, Weld Central 65

Golden 69, Mitchell 10

Greeley County, Kan. 69, Eads 32

Lakewood 71, Hinkley 37

Littleton 62, Pueblo East 55

Mesa Ridge 64, Pueblo South 50

South Park 44, Moffat 38

Thompson Valley 75, Widefield High School 49

Burns Winter Classic=

Big Horn, Wyo. 79, Arvada 34

___

