Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 47, Discovery Canyon 37
Banning Lewis Prep 62, St. Mary’s 56
Basalt 63, Coal Ridge 50
Bear Creek 30, Westminster 10
Boulder 58, Denver SST 43
Broomfield 67, Green Mountain 44
Colo. Springs Christian 66, Atlas 15
Columbine 63, Thomas Jefferson 57
Denver East 84, Horizon 51
Denver North 74, Brighton 72
Eaglecrest 55, Heritage 50
Fairview 71, Prairie View 46
Fossil Ridge 76, Arapahoe 48
Fountain Valley School 37, Liberty Common 34
Jefferson Academy 55, Jefferson 23
KIPP Collegiate 46, William Smith 38
Legend 50, Lutheran 48
Mead 68, Lewis-Palmer 57
Northfield 83, Wheat Ridge 46
Prospect Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Byers 68
Rock Canyon 49, Rangeview 33
Rocky Mountain 69, Chaparral 62
The Academy 43, Standley Lake 42
ThunderRidge 71, George Washington 49
Valor Christian 66, Air Academy 60
Vista Ridge 64, Adams City 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/