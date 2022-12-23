Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alemany, Calif. 49, Doherty 45
Caruthers, Calif. 83, Denver South 60
Cotopaxi 31, Antonito 19
Denver East 44, Pine Creek 43
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Liberty, Nev. 51
Highlands Ranch 69, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 49
J.K. Mullen 43, Pinole Valley, Calif. 38
Olympian, Calif. 57, Riverdale Ridge 52
Orange Lutheran, Calif. 55, ThunderRidge 45
St. Anthony, Calif. 60, Columbine 26
Vista PEAK 60, Coronado, Nev. 26
Westminster 67, Lone Peak, Mont. 38
Tarkanian Classic=
Cherokee Trail 58, West Jordan, Utah 44
