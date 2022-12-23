AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alemany, Calif. 49, Doherty 45

Caruthers, Calif. 83, Denver South 60

Cotopaxi 31, Antonito 19

Denver East 44, Pine Creek 43

Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Liberty, Nev. 51

Highlands Ranch 69, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 49

J.K. Mullen 43, Pinole Valley, Calif. 38

Olympian, Calif. 57, Riverdale Ridge 52

Orange Lutheran, Calif. 55, ThunderRidge 45

St. Anthony, Calif. 60, Columbine 26

Vista PEAK 60, Coronado, Nev. 26

Westminster 67, Lone Peak, Mont. 38

Tarkanian Classic=

Cherokee Trail 58, West Jordan, Utah 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.