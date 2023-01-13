Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 68, Lewis-Palmer 47
Arrupe Jesuit 83, Pinnacle 7
Belleview Christian 39, Denver Waldorf 6
Bennett 57, Jefferson 43
Berthoud 64, Weld Central 26
Branson/Kim 45, La Veta 42
Briggsdale 64, Akron 50
Cheraw 51, Walsh 7
Cherry Creek 53, Doherty 41
Colo. Springs Christian 50, St. Mary’s 27
Cotopaxi 54, Centennial 39
Denver Christian 58, Longmont Christian 11
Eaton 50, Sterling 39
Ellicott 51, Strasburg 46
FMHS 45, Glenwood Springs 31
Falcon 48, Sierra 24
Flatirons Academy 72, Front Range Christian School 7
Frederick 75, Niwot 10
Golden 62, Northglenn 17
Grand Valley 69, Aspen 12
Lamar 45, Banning Lewis Prep 18
Lutheran 64, Cheyenne Mountain 40
McClave 44, Springfield 17
Monarch 55, Poudre 43
Northridge 53, Severance 40
Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 33
Peyton 66, Salida 24
Pueblo County 65, John F. Kennedy 32
Rangeview 68, Regis Groff 16
Riverdale Ridge 70, Mountain View 33
Roosevelt 93, Fort Morgan 14
Skyview 59, Adams City 13
St. Mary’s Academy 45, Prospect Ridge Academy 41
The Classical Academy 43, Elizabeth 38
Thompson Valley 62, Skyline High School 12
University 61, Resurrection Christian 53
Valley 45, Frontier Academy 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/