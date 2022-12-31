No. 21 Creighton women rally to beat DePaul 92-82

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, including seven straight late in the game to give Creighton back the lead, and the No. 21 Bluejays edged DePaul 92-82 on Saturday.

Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter DePaul took its final lead, 82-80, but didn’t score again. Jensen kicked off a 12-0 game-ending run with four free throws and a 3-pointer.

Morgan Maly added 20 points and eight rebounds with Molly Mogensen scoring 12 points and Rachael Saunders 10 for the Bluejays (9-4, 3-2 Big East), who won after consecutive losses to ranked teams Arkansas, Stanford and UConn.

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow finished with 33 points on 14-of-36 shooting with 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season. Kendall Holmes made 5 of 6 3-point tries for her 15 points. Darrione Rogers also had 15 points, with eight assists. Anaya Peoples added 13 points.

Both teams shot over 40% from the arc with 11 3-pointers apiece but the Bluejays shot 55% overall to DePaul’s 42%.

Trailing by seven heading into the final period, Creighton made its first seven shots while DePaul (10-5, 3-1) was missing its first eight. The Bluejays retook the lead with a 15-4 run, Ronsiek capping the surge with a bucket with five minutes to go. But she fouled out seconds later and DePaul grabbed a two-point edge with six straight points before going dry.

Creighton led by as many as 15 in the second quarter and went into the break leading 49-41. Morrow made all seven of her shots and scored 17 points in a 31-point DePaul third quarter and the Blue Demons led 72-65.

The victory by the Bluejays kept intact a trend over their last nine regular-season meetings in which the visiting team has won.

