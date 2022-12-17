Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Algona 72, Bishop Garrigan 53
Atlantic 60, Nodaway Valley 56
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 44
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 38
Crestwood, Cresco 74, Riceville 52
Danville 53, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Decorah 80, Caledonia, Minn. 71
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Oskaloosa 52
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Lennox, S.D. 57
George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53
Grand View Christian 66, Helias Catholic, Mo. 55
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 84, Greene County 54
New London 99, GMG, Garwin 69
Northeast, Goose Lake 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 69
Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 44, North Fayette Valley 33
South Winneshiek, Calmar 67, Grand Meadow, Minn. 26
Valley Community, Elgin 88, Minneapolis North, Minn. 53
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Independence 53
Waterloo Christian School 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
Waukon 60, North Butler, Greene 41
Westwood, Sloan 78, Whiting 16
Arena Invitational=
Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke, Neb. 46
Sioux City, East 70, Ankeny 52
Waukee Northwest 70, Pewaukee, Wis. 67
ILL-IA Border Shootout=
Bettendorf 59, Rock Island, Ill. 54
Davenport, Central 65, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 20
Davenport, North 74, Geneseo, Ill. 35
Moline, Ill. 54, Pleasant Valley 43
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Galesburg, Ill. 57
Sterling, Ill. 70, Assumption, Davenport 53
United Township High School, Ill. 72, Davenport, West 55
MAC Shoot Out=
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Freeman, Neb. 61, Lewis Central 51
Glenwood 69, Plattsmouth, Neb. 48
Underwood 68, Red Oak 59
SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=
Burlington 59, Palmyra, Mo. 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Brookfield, Mo. 44
Fort Madison 61, Centralia, Mo. 53
Holy Trinity 71, Highland, Mo. 36
Macon, Mo. 67, Washington 47
Mount Pleasant 62, Monroe City, Mo. 27
West Burlington 73, South Shelby, Mo. 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/