Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Algona 72, Bishop Garrigan 53

Atlantic 60, Nodaway Valley 56

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 44

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 38

Crestwood, Cresco 74, Riceville 52

Danville 53, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Decorah 80, Caledonia, Minn. 71

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Oskaloosa 52

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Lennox, S.D. 57

George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53

Grand View Christian 66, Helias Catholic, Mo. 55

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 84, Greene County 54

New London 99, GMG, Garwin 69

Northeast, Goose Lake 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 69

Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 44, North Fayette Valley 33

South Winneshiek, Calmar 67, Grand Meadow, Minn. 26

Valley Community, Elgin 88, Minneapolis North, Minn. 53

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Independence 53

Waterloo Christian School 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

Waukon 60, North Butler, Greene 41

Westwood, Sloan 78, Whiting 16

Arena Invitational=

Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke, Neb. 46

Sioux City, East 70, Ankeny 52

Waukee Northwest 70, Pewaukee, Wis. 67

    • ILL-IA Border Shootout=

    Bettendorf 59, Rock Island, Ill. 54

    Davenport, Central 65, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 20

    Davenport, North 74, Geneseo, Ill. 35

    Moline, Ill. 54, Pleasant Valley 43

    North Scott, Eldridge 61, Galesburg, Ill. 57

    Sterling, Ill. 70, Assumption, Davenport 53

    United Township High School, Ill. 72, Davenport, West 55

    MAC Shoot Out=

    Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

    Freeman, Neb. 61, Lewis Central 51

    Glenwood 69, Plattsmouth, Neb. 48

    Underwood 68, Red Oak 59

    SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=

    Burlington 59, Palmyra, Mo. 22

    Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Brookfield, Mo. 44

    Fort Madison 61, Centralia, Mo. 53

    Holy Trinity 71, Highland, Mo. 36

    Macon, Mo. 67, Washington 47

    Mount Pleasant 62, Monroe City, Mo. 27

    West Burlington 73, South Shelby, Mo. 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

