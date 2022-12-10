AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Audubon 24

AGWSR, Ackley 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43

Algona 61, Webster City 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 47

Atlantic 63, Creston 33

Beckman, Dyersville 63, Camanche 24

Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 34

Benton Community 57, West Delaware, Manchester 45

Burlington Notre Dame 62, Danville 44

Calamus-Wheatland 69, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

Carlisle 44, Winterset 37

Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 43

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Newton 31

Davenport, North 65, Assumption, Davenport 45

Decorah 71, Charles City 19

Den 46, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43

Des Moines Christian 44, Interstate 35,Truro 30

Des Moines, North 43, Ottumwa 26

Des Moines, Roosevelt 84, Des Moines, East 4

Diagonal 55, Moravia 40

Dike-New Hartford 65, Hudson 19

Dubuque, Senior 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 49

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 81, Eldon Cardinal 32

Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Central City 38

Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 58

Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo, East 48

Fort Madison 67, Fairfield 17

    • Glenwood 71, Clarinda 49

    Glidden-Ralston 42, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

    Grinnell 60, Pella 54

    Harlan 53, Denison-Schleswig 30

    Holy Trinity 51, New London 18

    Indianola 47, Oskaloosa 40

    Iowa City West 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 40

    Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 46, English Valleys, North English 42

    Johnston 76, Urbandale 29

    Keota 40, Tri-County, Thornburg 26

    Kingsley-Pierson 47, Ridge View 41

    Knoxville 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 56

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, Red Oak 20

    Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45

    MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Postville 38

    MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 45

    Madrid 47, Woodward-Granger 43

    Maquoketa 59, Anamosa 30

    Mason City 58, Marshalltown 17

    Midland, Wyoming 63, Easton Valley 43

    Murray 51, Orient-Macksburg 35

    Newell-Fonda 92, East Sac County 21

    Nodaway Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 34

    North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 44

    North Polk, Alleman 59, Gilbert 34

    North Tama, Traer 33, Colo-NESCO 26

    Norwalk 60, Pella Christian 24

    Oelwein 44, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22

    Pleasant Valley 61, Bettendorf 33

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39

    Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 34

    Roland-Story, Story City 61, Perry 38

    Saint Ansgar 56, North Butler, Greene 15

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31, Sioux City, North 26

    Seymour 49, Moulton-Udell 15

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 74, Okoboji, Milford 54

    Sidney 39, Griswold 17

    Sigourney 46, Belle Plaine 17

    Sioux Center 69, Sheldon 37

    South Central Calhoun 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 28

    South Hardin 52, Grundy Center 42

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46, Lewis Central 38

    Storm Lake 47, Spirit Lake 38

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

    Treynor 54, Logan-Magnolia 32

    Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 44

    Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny Centennial 40

    Vinton-Shellsburg 44, Mount Vernon 43

    WACO, Wayland 60, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41

    Wahlert, Dubuque 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

    Waterloo, East 65, Des Moines, Hoover 12

    Waterloo, West 55, Cedar Falls 41

    Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton 37

    West Burlington 60, Mediapolis 53

    West Lyon, Inwood 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

    West Marshall, State Center 56, Nevada 37

    West Monona 49, OA-BCIG 45

    Westwood, Sloan 69, Woodbury Central, Moville 25

    Winfield-Mount Union 59, Wapello 31

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Dec 12th.

    Boyden-Hull vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 10th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

