Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Audubon 24
AGWSR, Ackley 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43
Algona 61, Webster City 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 47
Atlantic 63, Creston 33
Beckman, Dyersville 63, Camanche 24
Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 34
Benton Community 57, West Delaware, Manchester 45
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Danville 44
Calamus-Wheatland 69, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
Carlisle 44, Winterset 37
Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 43
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Newton 31
Davenport, North 65, Assumption, Davenport 45
Decorah 71, Charles City 19
Den 46, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43
Des Moines Christian 44, Interstate 35,Truro 30
Des Moines, North 43, Ottumwa 26
Des Moines, Roosevelt 84, Des Moines, East 4
Diagonal 55, Moravia 40
Dike-New Hartford 65, Hudson 19
Dubuque, Senior 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 49
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 81, Eldon Cardinal 32
Edgewood-Colesburg 53, Central City 38
Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 58
Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo, East 48
Fort Madison 67, Fairfield 17
Glenwood 71, Clarinda 49
Glidden-Ralston 42, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
Grinnell 60, Pella 54
Harlan 53, Denison-Schleswig 30
Holy Trinity 51, New London 18
Indianola 47, Oskaloosa 40
Iowa City West 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 40
Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39
Iowa Valley, Marengo 46, English Valleys, North English 42
Johnston 76, Urbandale 29
Keota 40, Tri-County, Thornburg 26
Kingsley-Pierson 47, Ridge View 41
Knoxville 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 56
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, Red Oak 20
Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45
MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Postville 38
MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 45
Madrid 47, Woodward-Granger 43
Maquoketa 59, Anamosa 30
Mason City 58, Marshalltown 17
Midland, Wyoming 63, Easton Valley 43
Murray 51, Orient-Macksburg 35
Newell-Fonda 92, East Sac County 21
Nodaway Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 34
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 44
North Polk, Alleman 59, Gilbert 34
North Tama, Traer 33, Colo-NESCO 26
Norwalk 60, Pella Christian 24
Oelwein 44, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Pleasant Valley 61, Bettendorf 33
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39
Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 34
Roland-Story, Story City 61, Perry 38
Saint Ansgar 56, North Butler, Greene 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31, Sioux City, North 26
Seymour 49, Moulton-Udell 15
Sibley-Ocheyedan 74, Okoboji, Milford 54
Sidney 39, Griswold 17
Sigourney 46, Belle Plaine 17
Sioux Center 69, Sheldon 37
South Central Calhoun 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 28
South Hardin 52, Grundy Center 42
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46, Lewis Central 38
Storm Lake 47, Spirit Lake 38
Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Treynor 54, Logan-Magnolia 32
Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 44
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny Centennial 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 44, Mount Vernon 43
WACO, Wayland 60, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41
Wahlert, Dubuque 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
Waterloo, East 65, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Waterloo, West 55, Cedar Falls 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton 37
West Burlington 60, Mediapolis 53
West Lyon, Inwood 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
West Marshall, State Center 56, Nevada 37
West Monona 49, OA-BCIG 45
Westwood, Sloan 69, Woodbury Central, Moville 25
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Wapello 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Boyden-Hull vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 10th.
___
