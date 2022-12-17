Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 49, West Sioux 46
Atlantic 60, Nodaway Valley 56
Bellevue East, Neb. 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Bishop Garrigan 70, Algona 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Iowa City West 36
Caledonia, Minn. 50, Decorah 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, North Polk, Alleman 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, Southeast Polk 48
Central Clinton, DeWitt 90, Maquoketa 82
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Center Point-Urbana 21
Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Oskaloosa 42
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 31
Galesburg, Ill. 81, Burlington 29
Glenwood 76, Plattsmouth, Neb. 41
Grand Meadow, Minn. 41, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 21
Holy Trinity 48, Clark County, Mo. 31
Johnston 79, Dubuque, Senior 40
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Greene County 6
LeMars 74, Dakota Valley, S.D. 51
Lewis Central 51, Urbandale 34
Montezuma 64, Williamsburg 54
Monticello 43, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 25
Okoboji, Milford 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42
Pleasant Valley 32, Valley, West Des Moines 31
Riceville 59, Crestwood, Cresco 34
Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 46, North Fayette Valley 32
Treynor 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Trinity Christian High School 41, South O’Brien, Paullina 37
Underwood 52, Stanton 46
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 23
Waterloo, West 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28
Waukon 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 60
SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=
Central Lee, Donnellson 41, Brookfield, Mo. 29
Centralia, Mo. 45, Fort Madison 44
Highland, Mo. 42, Mount Pleasant 36
Palmyra, Mo. 58, Burlington Notre Dame 51
South Shelby, Mo. 62, Keokuk 55
Washington 55, Macon, Mo. 51
West Burlington 51, Monroe City, Mo. 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/