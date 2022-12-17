AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 49, West Sioux 46

Atlantic 60, Nodaway Valley 56

Bellevue East, Neb. 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Bishop Garrigan 70, Algona 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, Iowa City West 36

Caledonia, Minn. 50, Decorah 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, North Polk, Alleman 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 51, Southeast Polk 48

Central Clinton, DeWitt 90, Maquoketa 82

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Center Point-Urbana 21

Des Moines, Roosevelt 55, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Oskaloosa 42

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 31

Galesburg, Ill. 81, Burlington 29

Glenwood 76, Plattsmouth, Neb. 41

Grand Meadow, Minn. 41, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 21

Holy Trinity 48, Clark County, Mo. 31

Johnston 79, Dubuque, Senior 40

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Greene County 6

LeMars 74, Dakota Valley, S.D. 51

Lewis Central 51, Urbandale 34

Montezuma 64, Williamsburg 54

Monticello 43, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 25

Okoboji, Milford 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42

Pleasant Valley 32, Valley, West Des Moines 31

Riceville 59, Crestwood, Cresco 34

    • Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 46, North Fayette Valley 32

    Treynor 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43

    Trinity Christian High School 41, South O’Brien, Paullina 37

    Underwood 52, Stanton 46

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 23

    Waterloo, West 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 28

    Waukon 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 60

    SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=

    Central Lee, Donnellson 41, Brookfield, Mo. 29

    Centralia, Mo. 45, Fort Madison 44

    Highland, Mo. 42, Mount Pleasant 36

    Palmyra, Mo. 58, Burlington Notre Dame 51

    South Shelby, Mo. 62, Keokuk 55

    Washington 55, Macon, Mo. 51

    West Burlington 51, Monroe City, Mo. 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    George-Little Rock vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

