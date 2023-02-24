Wright’s 28 lead CSU Northridge past CSU Bakersfield 75-68

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Atin Wright’s 28 points helped CSU Northridge defeat CSU Bakersfield 75-68 on Thursday.

Wright added 10 rebounds for the Matadors (7-22, 4-14 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ethan Igbanugo shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Roadrunners (10-18, 6-11) were led in scoring by Antavion Collum, who finished with 20 points. CSU Bakersfield also got 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Cameron Smith. Marvin McGhee also recorded 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Northridge visits Long Beach State while CSU Bakersfield hosts CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .