Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 58, Dexter 48

Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Saline 51

Battle Creek Central 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 28

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Eaton Rapids 45

Beal City 54, McBain 29

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42

Big Rapids 67, Fremont 48

Birmingham Seaholm 46, Walled Lake Western 39

Brown City 54, Kingston 47

Brownstown Woodhaven 73, Taylor 53

Byron Center 71, Coopersville 45

Cadillac 61, Midland 38

Caledonia 74, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68

Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 35

Clinton 66, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49

Concord 59, Britton-Deerfield 43

Crivitz, Wis. 82, Kingsford 69

Croswell-Lexington 63, Detroit University Prep 55

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Dearborn Fordson 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45

Detroit Loyola 77, Notre Dame Prep 70

Detroit Old Redford 72, Troy Athens 31

Detroit Renaissance 59, Harper Woods 53

Dundee 49, Blissfield 38

East Lansing 62, Lansing Everett 47

Flint Beecher 75, Burton Bentley 24

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 80, Williamston 44

Flint Hamady 87, Burton Genesee Christian 62

Flint Kearsley 67, Lapeer 56

Forest Hills Eastern 79, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70

Frankfort 52, Manistee 47

Franklin LIVONIA MI 53, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43

    • Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37

    Goodrich 75, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68

    Grand Haven 65, Dearborn 45

    Grand Rapids Christian 63, Hudsonville 46

    Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 62, Greenville 50

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 77, Muskegon Catholic Central 41

    Grand Rapids South Christian 78, Wyoming 60

    Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 56

    Hamilton 60, Zeeland East 49

    Hamtramck 63, Canton 52

    Hartland 38, Haslett 31

    Holland Christian 53, Holland 40

    Ionia 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 44

    Ithaca 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 54

    Jackson 82, Lansing Sexton 69

    Kalamazoo Hackett 83, Galesburg-Augusta 50

    Lansing Waverly 74, Lansing Eastern 51

    Macomb Lutheran North 52, Detroit Country Day 28

    Mason 73, Fenton 66

    Mattawan 69, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57

    Michigan Center 64, Leslie 55

    Midland Dow 81, Flint Powers 70

    Milford 53, Salem 52

    Montague 47, Fruitport 39

    Napoleon 76, Springport 28

    North Farmington 76, Detroit Catholic Central 38

    Okemos 61, DeWitt 28

    Olivet 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58

    Onsted 53, Hudson 35

    Ovid-Elsie 52, New Lothrop 42

    Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 39

    Petoskey 65, Sault Ste Marie 47

    Pewamo-Westphalia 78, Dansville 36

    Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33

    Potterville 56, Bath 36

    River Rouge 67, Belleville 54

    Rockford 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40

    Romulus 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64

    Roseville 74, Fraser 35

    Royal Oak Shrine 32, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30

    Saginaw Nouvel 50, Hemlock 47, OT

    Schoolcraft 57, Marshall 53

    Shepherd 42, Sanford-Meridian 25

    South Lyon East 74, Livonia Churchill 35

    Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40

    Sparta 81, Whitehall 68

    St. Ignace 65, Rudyard 60

    St. Johns 52, Holt 48

    Standish-Sterling Central 68, St. Louis 39

    Summerfield 57, Monroe Jefferson 40

    Summit Academy North 60, Detroit Mumford 17

    Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac Union 44

    Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 53, Adrian 44

    Troy 60, Rochester Adams 58

    Utica 62, Utica Eisenhower 47

    Walled Lake Northern 35, Howell 32

    Warren De La Salle 62, Saginaw Heritage 52

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 45, St. Mary’s Prep 44

    Whitmore Lake 65, Grass Lake 53

    Williamston 68, Lansing Catholic 37

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 67, Southgate Anderson 45

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

