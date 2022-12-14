Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 58, Dexter 48
Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Saline 51
Battle Creek Central 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 28
Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Eaton Rapids 45
Beal City 54, McBain 29
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42
Big Rapids 67, Fremont 48
Birmingham Seaholm 46, Walled Lake Western 39
Brown City 54, Kingston 47
Brownstown Woodhaven 73, Taylor 53
Byron Center 71, Coopersville 45
Cadillac 61, Midland 38
Caledonia 74, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68
Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 35
Clinton 66, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49
Concord 59, Britton-Deerfield 43
Crivitz, Wis. 82, Kingsford 69
Croswell-Lexington 63, Detroit University Prep 55
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35
Dearborn Fordson 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45
Detroit Loyola 77, Notre Dame Prep 70
Detroit Old Redford 72, Troy Athens 31
Detroit Renaissance 59, Harper Woods 53
Dundee 49, Blissfield 38
East Lansing 62, Lansing Everett 47
Flint Beecher 75, Burton Bentley 24
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 80, Williamston 44
Flint Hamady 87, Burton Genesee Christian 62
Flint Kearsley 67, Lapeer 56
Forest Hills Eastern 79, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70
Frankfort 52, Manistee 47
Franklin LIVONIA MI 53, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43
Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37
Goodrich 75, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68
Grand Haven 65, Dearborn 45
Grand Rapids Christian 63, Hudsonville 46
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 62, Greenville 50
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 77, Muskegon Catholic Central 41
Grand Rapids South Christian 78, Wyoming 60
Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 56
Hamilton 60, Zeeland East 49
Hamtramck 63, Canton 52
Hartland 38, Haslett 31
Holland Christian 53, Holland 40
Ionia 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 44
Ithaca 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 54
Jackson 82, Lansing Sexton 69
Kalamazoo Hackett 83, Galesburg-Augusta 50
Lansing Waverly 74, Lansing Eastern 51
Macomb Lutheran North 52, Detroit Country Day 28
Mason 73, Fenton 66
Mattawan 69, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57
Michigan Center 64, Leslie 55
Midland Dow 81, Flint Powers 70
Milford 53, Salem 52
Montague 47, Fruitport 39
Napoleon 76, Springport 28
North Farmington 76, Detroit Catholic Central 38
Okemos 61, DeWitt 28
Olivet 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58
Onsted 53, Hudson 35
Ovid-Elsie 52, New Lothrop 42
Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 39
Petoskey 65, Sault Ste Marie 47
Pewamo-Westphalia 78, Dansville 36
Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33
Potterville 56, Bath 36
River Rouge 67, Belleville 54
Rockford 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40
Romulus 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64
Roseville 74, Fraser 35
Royal Oak Shrine 32, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30
Saginaw Nouvel 50, Hemlock 47, OT
Schoolcraft 57, Marshall 53
Shepherd 42, Sanford-Meridian 25
South Lyon East 74, Livonia Churchill 35
Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40
Sparta 81, Whitehall 68
St. Ignace 65, Rudyard 60
St. Johns 52, Holt 48
Standish-Sterling Central 68, St. Louis 39
Summerfield 57, Monroe Jefferson 40
Summit Academy North 60, Detroit Mumford 17
Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac Union 44
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 53, Adrian 44
Troy 60, Rochester Adams 58
Utica 62, Utica Eisenhower 47
Walled Lake Northern 35, Howell 32
Warren De La Salle 62, Saginaw Heritage 52
Warren Michigan Collegiate 45, St. Mary’s Prep 44
Whitmore Lake 65, Grass Lake 53
Williamston 68, Lansing Catholic 37
Wyandotte Roosevelt 67, Southgate Anderson 45
Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55
