AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 38, St. Ignace 32

Battle Creek Central 53, Battle Creek Pennfield 42

Battle Creek Lakeview 38, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31

Battle Creek St. Philip 58, Union City 50, 3OT

Bedford 49, South Lyon East 40

Corunna 54, Carrollton 21

DeWitt 60, Detroit Mumford 44

Dearborn Divine Child 62, Dansville 39

Detroit Renaissance 66, Detroit Country Day 54

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, Wis. 65, Jackson Christian 22

Erie-Mason 55, Dearborn Advanced Technology 17

Farmington Hills Mercy 55, Royal Oak Shrine 32

Grand Blanc 45, Blissfield 39

Hartland 36, Walled Lake Northern 21

Hemlock 54, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14

Howell 54, Parma Western 40

Hurley, Wis. 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 48

Lenawee Christian 65, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 36

Manchester 54, Sand Creek 40

Marlette 60, Detroit Jalen Rose 29

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Gibraltar Carlson 30

Morenci 57, Onsted 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Negaunee 54, Boyne City 30

New Boston Huron 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 23

Paw Paw 87, Niles 17

Pewamo-Westphalia 39, Sparta 25

Potterville 58, Three Oaks River Valley 37

Romulus 51, Ypsilanti Lincoln 48

Shaker Hts. Laurel, Ohio 63, Chelsea 42

Summerfield 56, East Jackson 51

Tecumseh 63, Riverview 60

Waldron 34, Camden-Frontier 29

Sports

  • Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

  • As 'The King,' Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents

  • Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13

  • Skier Shiffrin enters new dimension with 50th slalom win

    • West Bloomfield 86, Kenwood, Ill. 83

    West Bloomfield 86, Leo, Ill. 83

    Fremont Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Jimtown, Ind. 43, Sturgis 28

    Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Championship=

    Edison PSA 49, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 29

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.