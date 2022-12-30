Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 38, St. Ignace 32
Battle Creek Central 53, Battle Creek Pennfield 42
Battle Creek Lakeview 38, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31
Battle Creek St. Philip 58, Union City 50, 3OT
Bedford 49, South Lyon East 40
Corunna 54, Carrollton 21
DeWitt 60, Detroit Mumford 44
Dearborn Divine Child 62, Dansville 39
Detroit Renaissance 66, Detroit Country Day 54
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, Wis. 65, Jackson Christian 22
Erie-Mason 55, Dearborn Advanced Technology 17
Farmington Hills Mercy 55, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Grand Blanc 45, Blissfield 39
Hartland 36, Walled Lake Northern 21
Hemlock 54, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14
Howell 54, Parma Western 40
Hurley, Wis. 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 48
Lenawee Christian 65, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 36
Manchester 54, Sand Creek 40
Marlette 60, Detroit Jalen Rose 29
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Gibraltar Carlson 30
Morenci 57, Onsted 20
Negaunee 54, Boyne City 30
New Boston Huron 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 23
Paw Paw 87, Niles 17
Pewamo-Westphalia 39, Sparta 25
Potterville 58, Three Oaks River Valley 37
Romulus 51, Ypsilanti Lincoln 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel, Ohio 63, Chelsea 42
Summerfield 56, East Jackson 51
Tecumseh 63, Riverview 60
Waldron 34, Camden-Frontier 29
West Bloomfield 86, Kenwood, Ill. 83
West Bloomfield 86, Leo, Ill. 83
Fremont Tournament=
Third Place=
Jimtown, Ind. 43, Sturgis 28
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Championship=
Edison PSA 49, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 29
