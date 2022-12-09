Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Greenhills 28, Whitmore Lake 27
Bad Axe 39, Croswell-Lexington 29
Battle Creek Academy 49, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 26
Battle Creek Central 48, St. Joseph 37
Bay City All Saints 28, Mayville 13
Birmingham Groves 41, Livonia Stevenson 29
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 22
Bridgman 28, Coloma 22
Brown City 30, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 23
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 41, Cadillac Heritage Christian 38
Calhoun Christian 50, Marshall Academy 17
Calumet 76, L’Anse 25
Canton Prep 24, Michigan Math and Science 14
Cass City 31, Ubly 23
Center Line 34, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Chelsea 62, Clarkston 35
Clawson 39, Hazel Park 29
Dearborn Edsel Ford 37, Lincoln Park 21
Dearborn Heights Star International 58, Southfield Manoogian 17
Detroit Cesar Chavez 49, Hope of Detroit 12
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 36, Detroit Davis 3
Detroit East English 44, Detroit Central 28
Detroit Ford 30, DCP-Northwestern 24
Eau Claire 43, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 21
Evart 42, Lake City 40
Ewen - Trout Creek 55, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 39
Frankfort 57, Onekama 40
Gibraltar Carlson 50, Southgate Anderson 14
Grand Rapids South Christian 46, Holland Christian 41
Grosse Pointe North 49, Warren Cousino HS 35
Hancock 41, Ontonagon 22
Ishpeming 52, Gladstone 39
Kalamazoo Central 55, Battle Creek Lakeview 48
Livonia Churchill 49, Redford Union 17
Lowell 45, Caledonia 40
Ludington 39, Oakridge High School 36
Lutheran Westland 37, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 30
Macomb Dakota 55, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 13
Mason County Central 47, Holton 29
Mattawan 56, Portage Northern 50
Montague 44, Whitehall 34
North Farmington 52, Farmington 11
North Muskegon 41, Hesperia 20
Port Huron Northern 47, Almont 41
Portage Central 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 38, OT
Richland Gull Lake 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39
Rochester 53, Rochester Adams 18
Romulus 60, Southfield A&T 52
Sault Ste Marie 52, Alpena 30
Southfield Christian 46, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 22
St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, St. Clair 52
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 36, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 29
Trenton 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41
Troy Athens 39, Troy 28
Unionville-Sebewaing 37, Harbor Beach 36
Utica Eisenhower 60, Utica 25
Warren Fitzgerald 50, Marine City 36
Warren Regina 49, Armada 22
Warren Woods Tower 41, New Haven 32
Watersmeet 42, Bessemer 36
Westland Universal 32, Ann Arbor Central Academy 19
Williamston 50, St. Johns 40
Yale 52, Memphis 8
Zion Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beal City vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, ccd.
Hart vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
___
