Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Greenhills 28, Whitmore Lake 27

Bad Axe 39, Croswell-Lexington 29

Battle Creek Academy 49, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 26

Battle Creek Central 48, St. Joseph 37

Bay City All Saints 28, Mayville 13

Birmingham Groves 41, Livonia Stevenson 29

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 22

Bridgman 28, Coloma 22

Brown City 30, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 23

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 41, Cadillac Heritage Christian 38

Calhoun Christian 50, Marshall Academy 17

Calumet 76, L’Anse 25

Canton Prep 24, Michigan Math and Science 14

Cass City 31, Ubly 23

Center Line 34, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Chelsea 62, Clarkston 35

Clawson 39, Hazel Park 29

Dearborn Edsel Ford 37, Lincoln Park 21

Dearborn Heights Star International 58, Southfield Manoogian 17

Detroit Cesar Chavez 49, Hope of Detroit 12

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 36, Detroit Davis 3

Detroit East English 44, Detroit Central 28

Detroit Ford 30, DCP-Northwestern 24

Eau Claire 43, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 21

Evart 42, Lake City 40

Ewen - Trout Creek 55, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 39

Frankfort 57, Onekama 40

Gibraltar Carlson 50, Southgate Anderson 14

Grand Rapids South Christian 46, Holland Christian 41

    • Grosse Pointe North 49, Warren Cousino HS 35

    Hancock 41, Ontonagon 22

    Ishpeming 52, Gladstone 39

    Kalamazoo Central 55, Battle Creek Lakeview 48

    Livonia Churchill 49, Redford Union 17

    Lowell 45, Caledonia 40

    Ludington 39, Oakridge High School 36

    Lutheran Westland 37, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 30

    Macomb Dakota 55, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 13

    Mason County Central 47, Holton 29

    Mattawan 56, Portage Northern 50

    Montague 44, Whitehall 34

    North Farmington 52, Farmington 11

    North Muskegon 41, Hesperia 20

    Port Huron Northern 47, Almont 41

    Portage Central 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 38, OT

    Richland Gull Lake 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39

    Rochester 53, Rochester Adams 18

    Romulus 60, Southfield A&T 52

    Sault Ste Marie 52, Alpena 30

    Southfield Christian 46, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 22

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, St. Clair 52

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 36, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 29

    Trenton 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41

    Troy Athens 39, Troy 28

    Unionville-Sebewaing 37, Harbor Beach 36

    Utica Eisenhower 60, Utica 25

    Warren Fitzgerald 50, Marine City 36

    Warren Regina 49, Armada 22

    Warren Woods Tower 41, New Haven 32

    Watersmeet 42, Bessemer 36

    Westland Universal 32, Ann Arbor Central Academy 19

    Williamston 50, St. Johns 40

    Yale 52, Memphis 8

    Zion Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Beal City vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, ccd.

    Hart vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

