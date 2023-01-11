AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 33, Dearborn Edsel Ford 21

Allendale 53, Fruitport 12

Almont 37, Notre Dame Prep 19

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Dearborn Divine Child 47

Armada 60, Algonac 48

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42, Southfield Christian 25

Bad Axe 34, Reese 31

Bark River-Harris 43, Munising 30

Battle Creek Pennfield 50, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

Bay City All Saints 49, Owendale-Gagetown 25

Bay City John Glenn 39, Birch Run 33

Bay City Western 68, Saginaw 58

Bedford 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 31

Belding 48, Sparta 45

Belleville 60, Livonia Stevenson 46

Benzie Central 59, Onekama 31

Birmingham Groves 42, Troy 30

Blissfield 55, Hillsdale 27, OT

Bloomfield Hills 62, Ferndale 11

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 40, Novi Christian 24

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 54, Austin Catholic 30

Bridgman 41, Constantine 21

Brighton 57, Howell 41

Brooklyn Columbia Central 42, Ida 33

Brown City 45, Memphis 29

Buchanan 67, Berrien Springs 18

Burton Genesee Christian 56, Burton Bendle 36

Burton Madison 49, Burton Atherton 33

Byron Center 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28

Cadillac Heritage Christian 47, Mesick 30

Caledonia 60, Grandville 43

Caro 64, Vassar 39

Cass City 35, Unionville-Sebewaing 18

Chelsea 68, Pinckney 18

    • City 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist, Wis. 33

    Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Ann Arbor Greenhills 13

    Clinton 40, Onsted 34

    Comstock Park 77, Kelloggsville 31

    Davison 108, Genesee 33

    Dearborn Advanced Technology 35, Ecorse 31

    Dearborn Fordson 41, Dearborn 32

    Detroit King 84, Detroit Pershing 38

    Dryden 63, Burton Bentley 18

    Durand 73, Mount Morris 57

    East Grand Rapids 74, Grand Rapids Northview 40

    Eaton Rapids 39, Fowlerville 32

    Eben Junction Superior Central 37, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33

    Eddies 36, Portage Central 22

    Ellsworth 41, Alanson 28

    Escanaba 48, Marquette 43

    Fairview 26, Mio-Au Sable 24

    Farmington Hills Mercy 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 24

    Fenton 48, Holly 32

    Ferndale University 22, Pontiac 15

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 62, Midland 25

    Flint International 61, Morrice 34

    Frankenmuth 58, Garber 20

    Frankfort 54, Leland 27

    Freeland 69, Alma 41

    Fremont 42, Whitehall 40

    Garden City 50, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41

    Gladstone 47, Westwood 46

    Gobles 39, Decatur 16

    Goodrich 63, Corunna 30

    Grand Blanc 40, Saginaw Arthur Hill 34

    Grand Haven 43, Jenison 38

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Big Rapids 35

    Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 20

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 58, Spring Lake 25

    Grayling 47, Boyne City 45

    Hale 45, Charlton Heston 11

    Hamilton 38, Holland Christian 37

    Hancock 48, Ewen - Trout Creek 27

    Harbor Springs 61, Charlevoix 38

    Hart 81, Hesperia 6

    Hartland 47, Plymouth 33

    Haslett 61, Portland 39

    Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 64, Battle Creek Academy 52

    Holland West Ottawa 55, Hudsonville 51

    Holton 50, North Muskegon 33

    Hopkins 59, Grandville Calvin Christian 39

    Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 51

    Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 45

    Hudson 53, Dundee 25

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 47, Coopersville 28

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 58, Rogers City 29

    Ionia 48, Stanton Central Montcalm 43

    Ithaca 63, Millington 38

    Jackson Northwest 50, Coldwater 46

    Lake Fenton 85, Clio 23

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Perry 24

    Lake Orion 53, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45

    Lansing Christian 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 2

    Lansing Eastern 61, Lansing Sexton 36

    Livingston Christian 50, Lake Orion Baptist 25

    Lowell 68, Greenville 17

    Ludington 45, Muskegon Orchard View 14

    Lutheran Westland 43, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 15

    Maple City Glen Lake 73, Buckley 19

    Maplewood Baptist 28, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 24

    Marshall 39, Jackson Lumen Christi 29

    Marshall Academy 42, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29

    Mason 41, Okemos 33

    Melvindale 46, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13

    Mendon 41, Comstock 22

    Midland Calvary Baptist 60, AuGres-Sims 12

    Midland Dow 59, Lapeer 18

    Monroe 47, Ann Arbor Huron 44

    Muskegon 55, Zeeland East 22

    Muskegon Mona Shores 58, Wyoming 49

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 44, Newaygo 31

    Negaunee 43, West Iron County 33

    Niles Brandywine 41, Dowagiac Union 40

    North Farmington 59, Birmingham Seaholm 32

    Northville 48, Novi 26

    Olivet 46, Stockbridge 29

    Ontonagon 36, Painesdale Jeffers 33

    Ovid-Elsie 58, Byron 14

    Oxford 54, Harper Woods 32

    Parchment 54, Fennville 32

    Parma Western 54, Hastings 49

    Paw Paw 72, Bloomingdale 28

    Peck 72, Merritt Academy 59

    Plainwell 50, Mattawan 41

    Plymouth Christian 46, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40, L’Anse 31

    Rockford 40, East Kentwood 28

    Romulus 70, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42

    Royal Oak 39, Rochester Adams 30

    Royal Oak Shrine 62, Allen Park Cabrini 45

    Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Bridgeport 29

    Salem 53, Canton 43

    Saline 35, Dexter 32

    Sand Creek 36, Whiteford 25

    Schoolcraft 53, Allegan 45

    South Lyon East 35, White Lake Lakeland 29

    St. Catherine 50, Flint Powers 41

    St. Charles 59, Ashley 2

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42, Eau Claire 10

    St. Mary’s Prep 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 29

    Swartz Creek 53, Flint Kearsley 42

    Ubly 40, Capac 14

    Vicksburg 53, Portage Northern 32

    Walled Lake Central 37, Waterford Kettering 24

    Warren Woods Tower 38, Center Line 25

    Waterford Our Lady 35, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 28

    Watersmeet 37, Dollar Bay 33

    Wayland Union 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35

    West Bloomfield 74, Southfield 26

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 18, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15

    Westland Universal 43, Center Line Prep Academy 39

    Whitmore Lake 50, Livonia Clarenceville 40

    Williamston 55, Grand Ledge 53

    Zeeland West 59, Holland 22

    Zion Christian 50, Wyoming Homeschool 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Detroit Public Safety vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

    Michigan Math and Science vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

    Oak Park vs. Auburn Hills Avondale, ccd.

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Mount Clemens, ccd.

    Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Martin, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

