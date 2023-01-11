Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 33, Dearborn Edsel Ford 21
Allendale 53, Fruitport 12
Almont 37, Notre Dame Prep 19
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Dearborn Divine Child 47
Armada 60, Algonac 48
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42, Southfield Christian 25
Bad Axe 34, Reese 31
Bark River-Harris 43, Munising 30
Battle Creek Pennfield 50, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
Bay City All Saints 49, Owendale-Gagetown 25
Bay City John Glenn 39, Birch Run 33
Bay City Western 68, Saginaw 58
Bedford 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 31
Belding 48, Sparta 45
Belleville 60, Livonia Stevenson 46
Benzie Central 59, Onekama 31
Birmingham Groves 42, Troy 30
Blissfield 55, Hillsdale 27, OT
Bloomfield Hills 62, Ferndale 11
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 40, Novi Christian 24
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 54, Austin Catholic 30
Bridgman 41, Constantine 21
Brighton 57, Howell 41
Brooklyn Columbia Central 42, Ida 33
Brown City 45, Memphis 29
Buchanan 67, Berrien Springs 18
Burton Genesee Christian 56, Burton Bendle 36
Burton Madison 49, Burton Atherton 33
Byron Center 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28
Cadillac Heritage Christian 47, Mesick 30
Caledonia 60, Grandville 43
Caro 64, Vassar 39
Cass City 35, Unionville-Sebewaing 18
Chelsea 68, Pinckney 18
City 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist, Wis. 33
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Ann Arbor Greenhills 13
Clinton 40, Onsted 34
Comstock Park 77, Kelloggsville 31
Davison 108, Genesee 33
Dearborn Advanced Technology 35, Ecorse 31
Dearborn Fordson 41, Dearborn 32
Detroit King 84, Detroit Pershing 38
Dryden 63, Burton Bentley 18
Durand 73, Mount Morris 57
East Grand Rapids 74, Grand Rapids Northview 40
Eaton Rapids 39, Fowlerville 32
Eben Junction Superior Central 37, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33
Eddies 36, Portage Central 22
Ellsworth 41, Alanson 28
Escanaba 48, Marquette 43
Fairview 26, Mio-Au Sable 24
Farmington Hills Mercy 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 24
Fenton 48, Holly 32
Ferndale University 22, Pontiac 15
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 62, Midland 25
Flint International 61, Morrice 34
Frankenmuth 58, Garber 20
Frankfort 54, Leland 27
Freeland 69, Alma 41
Fremont 42, Whitehall 40
Garden City 50, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41
Gladstone 47, Westwood 46
Gobles 39, Decatur 16
Goodrich 63, Corunna 30
Grand Blanc 40, Saginaw Arthur Hill 34
Grand Haven 43, Jenison 38
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Big Rapids 35
Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 20
Grand Rapids West Catholic 58, Spring Lake 25
Grayling 47, Boyne City 45
Hale 45, Charlton Heston 11
Hamilton 38, Holland Christian 37
Hancock 48, Ewen - Trout Creek 27
Harbor Springs 61, Charlevoix 38
Hart 81, Hesperia 6
Hartland 47, Plymouth 33
Haslett 61, Portland 39
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 64, Battle Creek Academy 52
Holland West Ottawa 55, Hudsonville 51
Holton 50, North Muskegon 33
Hopkins 59, Grandville Calvin Christian 39
Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 51
Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 45
Hudson 53, Dundee 25
Hudsonville Unity Christian 47, Coopersville 28
Indian River-Inland Lakes 58, Rogers City 29
Ionia 48, Stanton Central Montcalm 43
Ithaca 63, Millington 38
Jackson Northwest 50, Coldwater 46
Lake Fenton 85, Clio 23
Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Perry 24
Lake Orion 53, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45
Lansing Christian 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 2
Lansing Eastern 61, Lansing Sexton 36
Livingston Christian 50, Lake Orion Baptist 25
Lowell 68, Greenville 17
Ludington 45, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Lutheran Westland 43, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 15
Maple City Glen Lake 73, Buckley 19
Maplewood Baptist 28, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 24
Marshall 39, Jackson Lumen Christi 29
Marshall Academy 42, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29
Mason 41, Okemos 33
Melvindale 46, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13
Mendon 41, Comstock 22
Midland Calvary Baptist 60, AuGres-Sims 12
Midland Dow 59, Lapeer 18
Monroe 47, Ann Arbor Huron 44
Muskegon 55, Zeeland East 22
Muskegon Mona Shores 58, Wyoming 49
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 44, Newaygo 31
Negaunee 43, West Iron County 33
Niles Brandywine 41, Dowagiac Union 40
North Farmington 59, Birmingham Seaholm 32
Northville 48, Novi 26
Olivet 46, Stockbridge 29
Ontonagon 36, Painesdale Jeffers 33
Ovid-Elsie 58, Byron 14
Oxford 54, Harper Woods 32
Parchment 54, Fennville 32
Parma Western 54, Hastings 49
Paw Paw 72, Bloomingdale 28
Peck 72, Merritt Academy 59
Plainwell 50, Mattawan 41
Plymouth Christian 46, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40, L’Anse 31
Rockford 40, East Kentwood 28
Romulus 70, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42
Royal Oak 39, Rochester Adams 30
Royal Oak Shrine 62, Allen Park Cabrini 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Bridgeport 29
Salem 53, Canton 43
Saline 35, Dexter 32
Sand Creek 36, Whiteford 25
Schoolcraft 53, Allegan 45
South Lyon East 35, White Lake Lakeland 29
St. Catherine 50, Flint Powers 41
St. Charles 59, Ashley 2
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42, Eau Claire 10
St. Mary’s Prep 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 29
Swartz Creek 53, Flint Kearsley 42
Ubly 40, Capac 14
Vicksburg 53, Portage Northern 32
Walled Lake Central 37, Waterford Kettering 24
Warren Woods Tower 38, Center Line 25
Waterford Our Lady 35, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 28
Watersmeet 37, Dollar Bay 33
Wayland Union 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35
West Bloomfield 74, Southfield 26
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 18, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15
Westland Universal 43, Center Line Prep Academy 39
Whitmore Lake 50, Livonia Clarenceville 40
Williamston 55, Grand Ledge 53
Zeeland West 59, Holland 22
Zion Christian 50, Wyoming Homeschool 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Public Safety vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Michigan Math and Science vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.
Oak Park vs. Auburn Hills Avondale, ccd.
Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Mount Clemens, ccd.
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Martin, ccd.
