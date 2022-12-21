Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 49, Burr Oak 18
Adrian Madison 41, Jonesville 23
Allen Park Cabrini 65, Southgate Anderson 27
Alma 73, Saginaw Nouvel 38
Almont 40, Detroit Southeastern 19
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20
Armada 49, Notre Dame Prep 23
Auburn Hills Avondale 69, Ferndale University 9
Austin Catholic 47, Frankel Jewish Academy 43
Bangor 43, Fennville 40
Bay City All Saints 43, AuGres-Sims 25
Bay City Western 52, Garber 33
Beal City 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 18
Belding 77, Howard City Tri-County 39
Big Rapids 51, Alpena 36
Brighton 61, Dearborn Fordson 32
Britton-Deerfield 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 39
Burton Genesee Christian 71, Genesee 40
Carson City-Crystal 43, Blanchard Montabella 24
Cassopolis 55, Bloomingdale 34
Chesaning 55, Byron 37
Clarkston 43, Birmingham Groves 40
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27
Clinton 55, Canton Prep 26
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 31
Clio 62, Burton Bendle 33
Coldwater 41, Portage Northern 37
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 24
Coopersville 41, Grand Rapids Northview 38
Corunna 34, Bridgeport 29
DeWitt 45, Grand Ledge 30
Dearborn 51, Salem 47
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44, Melvindale 24
Dearborn Heights Star International 39, Michigan Math and Science 27
Detroit Osborn 46, Detroit Denby 14
Dowagiac Union 48, Parchment 24
Eddies 43, Mattawan 32
Farmington 53, Ferndale 20
Fraser 58, Roseville 22
Freeland 43, Hemlock 39
Garden City 56, Redford Union 15
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Brownstown Woodhaven 38
Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Kalamazoo Christian 38
Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Grand Rapids Christian 37
Grandville 47, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, OT
Grosse Pointe North 47, Utica Eisenhower 33
Hancock 57, Chassell 31
Harper Woods 50, Troy Athens 44
Hastings 32, Holland 22
Hopkins 47, Allegan 32
Howell 54, Belleville 53
Hudsonville Unity Christian 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35
Ida 41, Whiteford 38
Indian River-Inland Lakes 78, Brimley 56
Jackson Christian 52, Battle Creek Academy 16
Jackson Northwest 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 35
Kalamazoo Central 64, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 50
Laingsburg 47, Perry 32
Lake City 52, Gaylord 34
Lake Orion 68, Troy 41
Lansing Sexton 38, Lansing Everett 27
Lapeer 44, Richmond 32
Lincoln-Alcona 34, Tawas 22
Livonia Churchill 41, Plymouth 30
Lowell 79, Jenison 49
Macomb Dakota 40, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34
Macomb Lutheran North 56, Royal Oak Shrine 29
Maple City Glen Lake 61, Fremont 16
Marine City 47, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15
Mendon 29, Decatur 16
Midland Dow 41, Flushing 24
Mount Morris 69, Montrose 11
Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Muskegon Orchard View 32
Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Montague 29
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 33, Martin 31
New Lothrop 51, Otisville Lakeville 21
North Farmington 40, Berkley 15
Northville 52, Franklin LIVONIA MI 12
Novi 51, Livonia Stevenson 29
Otsego 46, St. Joseph 39
Ovid-Elsie 54, Durand 31
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ionia 40
Plainwell 34, Richland Gull Lake 33
River Rouge 49, Detroit University Science 40
Rochester 56, Southfield A&T 42
Rockford 71, Holland Christian 34
Romeo 45, Utica 36
Romulus 66, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13
Royal Oak 49, Birmingham Seaholm 21
Saginaw Arthur Hill 52, Reese 23
Saginaw Arts and Science 48, Whittemore-Prescott 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 69, Clare 45
Saline 52, South Lyon East 33
Saugatuck 42, Zion Christian 32
Sault Ste Marie 60, Petoskey 49
St. Clair 58, Clawson 20
St. Clair Shores South Lake 53, Warren Cousino HS 45
St. Ignace 54, Rogers City 27
St. Louis 46, Morrice 39
St. Mary’s Prep 56, Waterford Our Lady 29
Standish-Sterling Central 59, Beaverton 33
Sterling Heights 48, Center Line 40
Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 40
Taylor 57, Lincoln Park 28
Tecumseh 45, Parma Western 35
Three Rivers 43, Schoolcraft 22
Traverse City Central 45, Midland 16
Trenton 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22
Warren Fitzgerald 47, Warren Mott 32
Warren Woods Tower 49, Madison Heights Lamphere 32
Waterford Mott 54, Pontiac 5
Watervliet 46, Paw Paw 44
Wayland Union 58, Hamilton 46
Wayne Memorial 51, Hartland 39
Webberville 29, Whitmore Lake 19
West Bloomfield 62, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27
White Pigeon 31, Lawrence 28
Whitehall 41, Fruitport 19
Williamston 55, Okemos 21
Wyoming 70, Kelloggsville 31
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 56, Cedar Springs 47
Ypsilanti Lincoln 70, Adrian 41
Zeeland West 41, Allendale 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alanson vs. Alba, ccd.
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ccd.
Concord vs. Hudson, ccd.
Delton Kellogg vs. Lawton, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.
Fulton-Middleton vs. Merrill, ccd.
Grant vs. Holton, ccd.
Hamtramck vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.
Manton vs. Rudyard, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/