Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 49, Burr Oak 18

Adrian Madison 41, Jonesville 23

Allen Park Cabrini 65, Southgate Anderson 27

Alma 73, Saginaw Nouvel 38

Almont 40, Detroit Southeastern 19

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20

Armada 49, Notre Dame Prep 23

Auburn Hills Avondale 69, Ferndale University 9

Austin Catholic 47, Frankel Jewish Academy 43

Bangor 43, Fennville 40

Bay City All Saints 43, AuGres-Sims 25

Bay City Western 52, Garber 33

Beal City 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 18

Belding 77, Howard City Tri-County 39

Big Rapids 51, Alpena 36

Brighton 61, Dearborn Fordson 32

Britton-Deerfield 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 39

Burton Genesee Christian 71, Genesee 40

Carson City-Crystal 43, Blanchard Montabella 24

Cassopolis 55, Bloomingdale 34

Chesaning 55, Byron 37

Clarkston 43, Birmingham Groves 40

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27

Clinton 55, Canton Prep 26

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 31

Clio 62, Burton Bendle 33

Coldwater 41, Portage Northern 37

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 24

Coopersville 41, Grand Rapids Northview 38

Corunna 34, Bridgeport 29

DeWitt 45, Grand Ledge 30

Dearborn 51, Salem 47

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44, Melvindale 24

    • Dearborn Heights Star International 39, Michigan Math and Science 27

    Detroit Osborn 46, Detroit Denby 14

    Dowagiac Union 48, Parchment 24

    Eddies 43, Mattawan 32

    Farmington 53, Ferndale 20

    Fraser 58, Roseville 22

    Freeland 43, Hemlock 39

    Garden City 56, Redford Union 15

    Gibraltar Carlson 45, Brownstown Woodhaven 38

    Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Kalamazoo Christian 38

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Grand Rapids Christian 37

    Grandville 47, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, OT

    Grosse Pointe North 47, Utica Eisenhower 33

    Hancock 57, Chassell 31

    Harper Woods 50, Troy Athens 44

    Hastings 32, Holland 22

    Hopkins 47, Allegan 32

    Howell 54, Belleville 53

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35

    Ida 41, Whiteford 38

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 78, Brimley 56

    Jackson Christian 52, Battle Creek Academy 16

    Jackson Northwest 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 35

    Kalamazoo Central 64, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 50

    Laingsburg 47, Perry 32

    Lake City 52, Gaylord 34

    Lake Orion 68, Troy 41

    Lansing Sexton 38, Lansing Everett 27

    Lapeer 44, Richmond 32

    Lincoln-Alcona 34, Tawas 22

    Livonia Churchill 41, Plymouth 30

    Lowell 79, Jenison 49

    Macomb Dakota 40, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34

    Macomb Lutheran North 56, Royal Oak Shrine 29

    Maple City Glen Lake 61, Fremont 16

    Marine City 47, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15

    Mendon 29, Decatur 16

    Midland Dow 41, Flushing 24

    Mount Morris 69, Montrose 11

    Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Muskegon Orchard View 32

    Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Montague 29

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 33, Martin 31

    New Lothrop 51, Otisville Lakeville 21

    North Farmington 40, Berkley 15

    Northville 52, Franklin LIVONIA MI 12

    Novi 51, Livonia Stevenson 29

    Otsego 46, St. Joseph 39

    Ovid-Elsie 54, Durand 31

    Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ionia 40

    Plainwell 34, Richland Gull Lake 33

    River Rouge 49, Detroit University Science 40

    Rochester 56, Southfield A&T 42

    Rockford 71, Holland Christian 34

    Romeo 45, Utica 36

    Romulus 66, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13

    Royal Oak 49, Birmingham Seaholm 21

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 52, Reese 23

    Saginaw Arts and Science 48, Whittemore-Prescott 6

    Saginaw Swan Valley 69, Clare 45

    Saline 52, South Lyon East 33

    Saugatuck 42, Zion Christian 32

    Sault Ste Marie 60, Petoskey 49

    St. Clair 58, Clawson 20

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 53, Warren Cousino HS 45

    St. Ignace 54, Rogers City 27

    St. Louis 46, Morrice 39

    St. Mary’s Prep 56, Waterford Our Lady 29

    Standish-Sterling Central 59, Beaverton 33

    Sterling Heights 48, Center Line 40

    Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 40

    Taylor 57, Lincoln Park 28

    Tecumseh 45, Parma Western 35

    Three Rivers 43, Schoolcraft 22

    Traverse City Central 45, Midland 16

    Trenton 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22

    Warren Fitzgerald 47, Warren Mott 32

    Warren Woods Tower 49, Madison Heights Lamphere 32

    Waterford Mott 54, Pontiac 5

    Watervliet 46, Paw Paw 44

    Wayland Union 58, Hamilton 46

    Wayne Memorial 51, Hartland 39

    Webberville 29, Whitmore Lake 19

    West Bloomfield 62, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27

    White Pigeon 31, Lawrence 28

    Whitehall 41, Fruitport 19

    Williamston 55, Okemos 21

    Wyoming 70, Kelloggsville 31

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 56, Cedar Springs 47

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 70, Adrian 41

    Zeeland West 41, Allendale 23

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alanson vs. Alba, ccd.

    Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ccd.

    Concord vs. Hudson, ccd.

    Delton Kellogg vs. Lawton, ccd.

    Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.

    Fulton-Middleton vs. Merrill, ccd.

    Grant vs. Holton, ccd.

    Hamtramck vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

    Manton vs. Rudyard, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

