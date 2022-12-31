AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cass City 62, Marysville 28

Chelsea 76, Flat Rock 57

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio 73, Detroit King 68, 2OT

Dearborn 46, Berkley 40

Dearborn Fordson 57, Detroit Southeastern 47

Detroit Loyola 81, Fenton 49

Durand 72, Perry 56

East Lansing 61, Williamston 32

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43, Schoolcraft 41, OT

Ithaca 79, Buckley 72

Ludington 64, Spring Lake 61

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 76, Detroit University Prep 75

Mesick 57, Manton 35

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 66, Dundee 64

New Haven 85, Flint Kearsley 40

River Rouge 68, Farmington 26

Tecumseh 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 30

Traverse City West 63, Holland West Ottawa 57

Troy Athens 58, Madison Heights Lamphere 38

Vassar 43, Bay City All Saints 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

