Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alanson 72, Boyne Falls 58
Baraga 68, L’Anse 46
Beal City 85, Morley-Stanwood 48
Big Rapids 53, Coopersville 49
Blanchard Montabella 46, Kent City 42
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 51, Clawson 49
Brighton 67, Livonia Stevenson 42
Burton Genesee Christian 65, Lake Fenton 57
Corunna 45, Detroit University Prep A&S 41
Croswell-Lexington 74, Port Huron 49
Detroit U-D Jesuit 79, Waterford Mott 56
Dexter 52, Troy 31
Edison PSA 61, Detroit Western Intl 58
Ellsworth 59, Bellaire 56
Fenton 67, Detroit Country Day 50
Fowler 69, Bath 61
Frankenmuth 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 18
Hale 54, Wolverine 33
Hart 80, Mesick 46
Indian River-Inland Lakes 73, Rogers City 40
Ionia 53, Pewamo-Westphalia 28
Lake City 44, Frankfort 42
Linden 57, Chesaning 55
Maple City Glen Lake 68, Alpena 50
Marlette 56, Akron-Fairgrove 38
Monroe Jefferson 82, Hazel Park 69
Onaway 49, Posen 48
Plainwell 53, Vicksburg 40
Salem 85, South Lyon East 73
Traverse City Central 60, Midland 58
Walled Lake Western 41, Warren Fitzgerald 39
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 48, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pellston vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, ppd.
___
