AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 70, Tawas 45

Grand Rapids Union 44, Detroit Southeastern 33

Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Grandville 45

Napoleon 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 43

Oak Park 60, Detroit Old Redford 54

Petoskey 70, Grand Ledge 68

River Rouge 75, Davison 71

Romeo 65, St. Clair Shores South Lake 48

Rossford, Ohio 64, Detroit University Prep 44

West Bloomfield 68, Detroit Western Intl 63

Wyoming Lee 67, Lansing Eastern 64

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 54, Southfield Bradford Academy 45

Zeeland East 53, Plymouth 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.