Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 70, Tawas 45
Grand Rapids Union 44, Detroit Southeastern 33
Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Grandville 45
Napoleon 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 43
Oak Park 60, Detroit Old Redford 54
Petoskey 70, Grand Ledge 68
River Rouge 75, Davison 71
Romeo 65, St. Clair Shores South Lake 48
Rossford, Ohio 64, Detroit University Prep 44
West Bloomfield 68, Detroit Western Intl 63
Wyoming Lee 67, Lansing Eastern 64
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 54, Southfield Bradford Academy 45
Zeeland East 53, Plymouth 45
___
