Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 53, Saugatuck 49

Bedford 39, Lenawee Christian 16

Belleville 90, Southfield 53

Burton Atherton 46, Burton Bendle 37

Colon 46, Burr Oak 23

Davison 68, Redford Union 6

Detroit Renaissance 67, Lake Orion 42

Dryden 43, Kinde-North Huron 22

Escanaba 62, Menominee 46

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Westfield 53

Jackson Christian 40, Factoryville Christian 23

L’Anse 65, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 52

Ludington 50, Grant 31

Mason County Central 42, Fremont 30

Midland Calvary Baptist 51, Harrison 27

Montague 25, Fruitport 15

Newaygo 38, Muskegon Orchard View 25

Oak Park 46, Detroit Southeastern 37

Owendale-Gagetown 36, Akron-Fairgrove 28

Pittsford 58, Tekonsha 9

Riverview 53, Birmingham Groves 46

Romulus 60, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 21

Schoolcraft 33, Kalamazoo Hackett 29

Shelby 35, White Cloud 29

Taylor 51, Dearborn Advanced Technology 35

West Bloomfield 71, Detroit Cass Tech 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

