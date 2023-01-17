Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 53, Saugatuck 49
Bedford 39, Lenawee Christian 16
Belleville 90, Southfield 53
Burton Atherton 46, Burton Bendle 37
Colon 46, Burr Oak 23
Davison 68, Redford Union 6
Detroit Renaissance 67, Lake Orion 42
Dryden 43, Kinde-North Huron 22
Escanaba 62, Menominee 46
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Westfield 53
Jackson Christian 40, Factoryville Christian 23
L’Anse 65, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 52
Ludington 50, Grant 31
Mason County Central 42, Fremont 30
Midland Calvary Baptist 51, Harrison 27
Montague 25, Fruitport 15
Newaygo 38, Muskegon Orchard View 25
Oak Park 46, Detroit Southeastern 37
Owendale-Gagetown 36, Akron-Fairgrove 28
Pittsford 58, Tekonsha 9
Riverview 53, Birmingham Groves 46
Romulus 60, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 21
Schoolcraft 33, Kalamazoo Hackett 29
Shelby 35, White Cloud 29
Taylor 51, Dearborn Advanced Technology 35
West Bloomfield 71, Detroit Cass Tech 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/