Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 97, Muskegon Heights 48

Alanson 84, Boyne Falls 50

Alma 76, Bay City John Glenn 55

Bad Axe 50, Cass City 41

Barry County Christian School 81, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 43

Battle Creek Harper Creek 31, Hastings 28

Bay City All Saints 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 32

Beal City 70, Lake City 46

Bear Lake 57, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 12

Beaver Island 70, Hannahville Indian 65

Bedford 67, Blissfield 32

Belleville 61, Wayne Memorial 57

Benzie Central 73, Suttons Bay 41

Berkley 50, Troy Athens 38

Big Rapids 73, White Cloud 64

Birmingham Groves 40, Birmingham Seaholm 25

Bridgeport 74, Birch Run 35

Brighton 56, Novi 46

Brown City 52, Harbor Beach 41

Buchanan 54, New Buffalo 36

Burton Atherton 58, Morrice 54

Cadillac 49, Traverse City Central 38

Canton 56, Howell 42

Capac 32, Marlette 29

Carrollton 67, Ithaca 54

Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 23

Center Line 67, Madison Heights Lamphere 51

Charlotte 65, Lansing Catholic 57

Chesaning 58, Montrose 57

Clarkston 34, White Lake Lakeland 31

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 58, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

Clawson 64, Hazel Park 58

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 48, Macomb Dakota 47

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Sterling Heights 40

    Coldwater 34, Parma Western 29

    Colon 62, Climax-Scotts 49

    Dearborn 75, Livonia Churchill 24

    Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50

    Detroit Cass Tech 66, Detroit Southeastern 24

    Detroit Cristo Rey 51, Austin Catholic 46

    Detroit Jalen Rose 51, Detroit Voyageur 43

    Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Pershing 58

    Detroit Old Redford 74, Westfield 33

    Detroit Public Safety 64, Pontiac A&T 48

    Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Denby 35

    Detroit Western Intl 75, Detroit Ford 72

    Durand 82, Otisville Lakeville 17

    East Grand Rapids 72, Greenville 43

    East Kentwood 47, Jenison 42

    Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 63, Caro 61

    Escanaba 59, Menominee 46

    FAITH HomeSchool 66, Landmark Academy 21

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 73, Bay City Central 28

    Flint Hamady 78, Burton Bendle 38

    Flint Kearsley 76, Clio 49

    Frankenmuth 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 28

    Fruitport 56, Holland Christian 41

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 62, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48

    Galesburg-Augusta 63, Holland Black River 46

    Garber 59, Freeland 54

    Gibraltar Carlson 38, New Boston Huron 35

    Gladstone 41, Gwinn 26

    Goodrich 71, Notre Dame Prep 56

    Grand Haven 59, Rockford 53

    Grand Rapids Christian 68, Byron Center 54

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 27

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 68, Kelloggsville 35

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 53

    Grand Rapids South Christian 45, Forest Hills Eastern 44

    Grand Rapids Union 76, Wyoming 66

    Grandville 52, Holland West Ottawa 47

    Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Belding 32

    Grosse Pointe North 52, New Haven 39

    Grosse Pointe South 56, Roseville 46

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43

    Hale 58, Atlanta 26

    Hamilton 62, Allendale 51

    Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 70, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24

    Hart 61, North Muskegon 45

    Hopkins 58, Sparta 50

    Howard City Tri-County 71, Stanton Central Montcalm 61

    Hudsonville 54, Caledonia 34

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 53

    Ionia 45, Portland 39

    Iron Mountain 63, Westwood 37

    Ishpeming 46, Manistique 43

    Jackson Northwest 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 33

    Kent City 61, Morley-Stanwood 28

    Kingston 65, Deckerville 51

    L’Anse Creuse 77, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

    Lake Fenton 51, Fenton 50

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Wakefield-Marenisco 49

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 25

    Lansing Eastern 52, Williamston 46

    Lansing Sexton 59, Eaton Rapids 46

    Lawton 54, Constantine 38

    Lincoln-Alcona 57, Whittemore-Prescott 47

    Livonia Stevenson 54, Franklin LIVONIA MI 52

    Ludington 63, Whitehall 52

    Mackinaw City 72, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 33

    Madison Heights 59, Marine City 30

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 65, Royal Oak Shrine 39

    Maple City Glen Lake 45, Kingsley 19

    Marshall 52, Otsego 43

    Mason 60, St. Johns 32

    Mason County Central 58, Ravenna 54

    Mattawan 77, Lansing Everett 42

    McBain 59, Roscommon 49

    McBain Northern Michigan Christian 59, Houghton Lake 28

    Midland Dow 71, Bay City Western 33

    Milford 52, Walled Lake Central 18

    Millington 48, Midland Bullock Creek 42

    Montague 57, Fremont 49

    Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 26

    New Lothrop 66, Byron 45

    Newaygo 87, Grant 67

    Northville 58, Hartland 22

    Novi Christian 55, Lutheran Westland 44

    Oakridge High School 67, Muskegon Orchard View 37

    Okemos 87, Owosso 20

    Onekama 60, Leland 32

    Ontonagon 50, Hancock 47

    Ovid-Elsie 65, Mount Morris 24

    Oxford 61, Linden 54

    Parchment 48, Kalamazoo Christian 43

    Peck 65, Kinde-North Huron 39

    Port Huron 59, Marysville 32

    Port Huron Northern 80, Warren Mott 42

    Potterville 54, Webberville 35

    Reed City 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 38

    Reese 76, Vassar 50

    Republic-Michigamme 39, Rock Mid Peninsula 29

    Rochester Adams 59, Southfield 23

    Romeo 51, Utica Eisenhower 50

    Saginaw Heritage 62, Holt 42

    Saginaw Nouvel 67, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 52, St. Louis 47

    Saline 69, Flat Rock 61

    Sandusky 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 38

    Saugatuck 67, Martin 19

    Shelby 64, Hesperia 30

    South Haven, Kan. 60, Gobles 4

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, St. Clair 45

    St. Ignace 89, East Jordan 22

    St. Joseph 71, Coloma 30

    Standish-Sterling Central 54, Hemlock 34

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 40

    Stevensville Lakeshore 40, Niles 37

    Summit Academy North 70, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 6

    Tawas 46, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 32

    Traverse City St. Francis 62, Midland 53

    Troy 70, Auburn Hills Avondale 69

    Ubly 63, Memphis 38

    Utica 60, Fraser 36

    Walled Lake Northern 72, Waterford Kettering 52

    Warren Cousino HS 61, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53

    Warren De La Salle 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 34

    Warren Fitzgerald 36, Warren Lincoln 27

    Warren Woods Tower 65, Eastpointe East Detroit 36

    Waterford Mott 63, South Lyon 29

    Watersmeet 70, L’Anse 21

    Watervliet 63, Allegan 53

    Wayland Union 68, Cedar Springs 51

    Whitmore Lake 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 79, Comstock Park 45

    Wyoming Lee 72, Bangor 13

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 73, Grand River Prep 45

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

    Zeeland West 53, Zeeland East 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brighton Charyl Stockwell vs. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, ccd.

    Charlevoix vs. Manton, ccd.

    Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Community, ccd.

    Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

    South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western, ccd.

    St. Mary’s Prep vs. Detroit U-D Jesuit, ppd. to Jan 7th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.