Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 57, Coldwater 56
Almont 38, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 37
Battle Creek Central 54, Battle Creek Pennfield 50
Belleville 68, Troy 61
Birmingham Groves 55, Walled Lake Central 52
Boyne City 46, Negaunee 39
Breckenridge 48, Midland Calvary Baptist 44
Burton Genesee Christian 62, Port Huron 45
Byron 73, New Richmond, Wis. 58
Camden-Frontier 41, Waldron 30
Clinton Township Clintondale 57, Memphis 35
Concord 53, East Jackson 46
Croswell-Lexington 55, Michigan Center 44
Detroit Jalen Rose 52, Marlette 22
Detroit Loyola 67, Summit Academy North 51
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 60, Dexter 47
Grand Haven 65, Petoskey 56
Grosse Pointe South 84, Saline 57
Jackson 77, Parma Western 58
Jonesville 39, Hillsdale Academy 23
Macomb Dakota 54, Oak Park 52
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Algonac 30
Marquette 65, Charlevoix 49
Munising 75, Pickford 34
Napoleon 76, Jackson Northwest 68
Novi 74, Livonia Stevenson 53
Olivet 59, Onsted 42
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Sparta 54
Rochester Adams 58, Detroit Country Day 30
Spring Lake 64, Traverse City West 62, OT
St. Ignace 56, Center Line 51
Tol. Scott, Ohio 68, Lenawee Christian 39
Traverse City St. Francis 53, Holland West Ottawa 50
Washburn, Wis. 79, Wakefield-Marenisco 39
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 69, Parchment 50
Zeeland East 50, Coopersville 45, OT
Zeeland West 67, Whitehall 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Divine Child vs. Taylor, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/