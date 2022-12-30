AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 57, Coldwater 56

Almont 38, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 37

Battle Creek Central 54, Battle Creek Pennfield 50

Belleville 68, Troy 61

Birmingham Groves 55, Walled Lake Central 52

Boyne City 46, Negaunee 39

Breckenridge 48, Midland Calvary Baptist 44

Burton Genesee Christian 62, Port Huron 45

Byron 73, New Richmond, Wis. 58

Camden-Frontier 41, Waldron 30

Clinton Township Clintondale 57, Memphis 35

Concord 53, East Jackson 46

Croswell-Lexington 55, Michigan Center 44

Detroit Jalen Rose 52, Marlette 22

Detroit Loyola 67, Summit Academy North 51

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 60, Dexter 47

Grand Haven 65, Petoskey 56

Grosse Pointe South 84, Saline 57

Jackson 77, Parma Western 58

Jonesville 39, Hillsdale Academy 23

Macomb Dakota 54, Oak Park 52

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Algonac 30

Marquette 65, Charlevoix 49

Munising 75, Pickford 34

Napoleon 76, Jackson Northwest 68

Novi 74, Livonia Stevenson 53

Olivet 59, Onsted 42

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Sparta 54

Rochester Adams 58, Detroit Country Day 30

Spring Lake 64, Traverse City West 62, OT

St. Ignace 56, Center Line 51

Tol. Scott, Ohio 68, Lenawee Christian 39

Traverse City St. Francis 53, Holland West Ottawa 50

Washburn, Wis. 79, Wakefield-Marenisco 39

    • Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 69, Parchment 50

    Zeeland East 50, Coopersville 45, OT

    Zeeland West 67, Whitehall 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Dearborn Divine Child vs. Taylor, ccd.

    ___

