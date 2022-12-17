Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon Tech and Communication, Wis. 74, Menominee 68
Brighton 66, Airport 41
Burton Madison 77, Kalamazoo Hackett 50
Camden-Frontier 43, Waldron 38
Detroit Cass Tech 57, Canton 50
Detroit Renaissance 71, Lansing Waverly 68
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 60, Grand Rapids Union 44
Hamilton 55, Zeeland West 48
Homer 68, Kalamazoo Phoenix 64
Kenwood, Ill. 61, St. Mary’s Prep 54
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 65, Brimley 42
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 66, Eastpointe East Detroit 42
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, Breckenridge 36
Northville 52, Southfield 29
Otsego 62, Lansing Sexton 60
Port Huron Northern 60, Croswell-Lexington 56
Rudyard 62, Newberry 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/