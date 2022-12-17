AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon Tech and Communication, Wis. 74, Menominee 68

Brighton 66, Airport 41

Burton Madison 77, Kalamazoo Hackett 50

Camden-Frontier 43, Waldron 38

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Canton 50

Detroit Renaissance 71, Lansing Waverly 68

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 60, Grand Rapids Union 44

Hamilton 55, Zeeland West 48

Homer 68, Kalamazoo Phoenix 64

Kenwood, Ill. 61, St. Mary’s Prep 54

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 65, Brimley 42

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 66, Eastpointe East Detroit 42

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, Breckenridge 36

Northville 52, Southfield 29

Otsego 62, Lansing Sexton 60

Port Huron Northern 60, Croswell-Lexington 56

Rudyard 62, Newberry 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

